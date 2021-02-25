Massachusetts Governor, Speaker of the House, Leaders of Legislation, Medicine and Advocacy Join Forces to Lead the Nation in Recognizing Prostate Cancer as a Public Health Priority and Leading Disparity in the Times of the COVID-19 Pandemic

BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AdMeTech Foundation in cooperation with Senate President Pro Tempore William N. Brownsberger, House Majority Leader Claire Cronin and Representative Gerald Cassidy will host the 12th Annual Prostate Cancer Awareness Day. This virtual event will feature Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, Speaker of the House Ronald Mariano, Senate Majority Leader Cynthia Creem, Senate Majority Whip Mike Rush, and members of the Black and Latino Caucus, including Representatives Carlos Gonzalez, Jon Santiago and Bud Williams, other leaders of legislature, medicine, advocacy and community organizations.

This annual event has been critical for setting up a historic precedent by the Massachusetts General Court when it has recognized prostate cancer as a public health priority and a leading health disparity in Black (including Hispanic) men since 2011.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the areas of prostate cancer disparities overlap with "hot spots" of the pandemic. Prostate cancer and COVID-19 have emerged as leading disparities. Legislators, advocates and prostate cancer survivors will discuss the impact of these diseases on our families and health care costs. Leading physicians will review the best emerging options in patient care, including prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

AdMeTech Foundation organized this event in cooperation with Prostate Cancer Action Council, including American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, Center for Elimination of Health and Social Inequities and Disparities, Community Health Awareness Program, the Latino Health Insurance Program, Massachusetts Prostate Cancer Coalition, Men of Color Health Awareness, and New England Area Conference of NAACP.

Sponsors include mIR Scientific, Janssen JnJ, Pfizer, Sanofi Genzyme, Progenics Lantheus, and Sotio Pharmaceuticals.

WHAT: AdMeTech Foundation's 12th Annual Prostate Cancer Awareness Day

WHEN: Thursday, February 25, 2021

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For more information and schedule, please review here.

WHERE: Virtual Event

https://www.facebook.com/manogram/

WHO: Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker

Speaker of the House Ronald Mariano

Senate Majority Leader Cynthia Creem

Senate President Pro Tempore, William Brownsberger

Senate Majority Whip Mike Rush

House Majority Leader Claire Cronin

Representative Gerald Cassidy, Vice Chair, Committee on Post Audit and Oversight

Representative Carlos Gonzalez, Immediate Past Chair, Black and Latino Caucus

and Chair, Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee

Representative Jon Santiago, Vice Chair, Committee on COVID-19 and

Emergency Preparedness and Management

Milagros Abreu, MD, MPH, Founder, President, and CEO, Latino

Health Insurance Program

Cheryl Bartlett, CEO, Greater New Bedford Community Health Center,

and Former Commissioner, Massachusetts Department of Public Health

Stephen Bernard, Immediate Past President, Brockton Chapter of NAACP

Juan Cofield, President, New England Area Conference of NAACP

Dean Kenneth Elmore, M. Ed., JD, Associate Provost and

Dean of Students, Boston University, and Prostate Cancer Survivor

Howard Goldstein, JD, Prostate Cancer Survivor

Faina Shtern, MD, President and CEO, AdMeTech Foundation

Michell Sokoloff, MD, Professor and Chair, Department of Urology,

University of Massachusetts School of Medicine

Representative Bud Williams

About AdMeTech Foundation: A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, based in Boston, MA, AdMeTech Foundation established the Manogram® Project, providing international leadership for groundbreaking programs in research, education and awareness to expedite advancement and clinical implementation of precision, individualized approaches to screening, early detection and treatment of prostate cancer ( www.admetech.org ).

Media Contact:

Nancy Petkunas

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: (508)353-3357

SOURCE AdMeTech Foundation

Related Links

http://www.admetech.org

