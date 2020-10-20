Massachusetts Grower selects Heliospectra's MITRA LED Lighting Solutions

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB (publ) (North American ADR OTCQB: HLSPY, and Nasdaq First North Growth Market: HELIO), a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, announces a new order from a national energy efficiency firm focused on innovation and sustainability based in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, on behalf of a Massachusetts commercial cannabis grower. The order value is $238,500 USD.

Heliospectra's MITRA is the horticulture market's first truly modular LED light. Designed by Growers for Growers, MITRA is the perfect solution for high light crops, boasting in high-intensity light output and electrical efficacy of up to 2.8 µmol/J.

The order will be delivered in Q4, 2020

