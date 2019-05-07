Massachusetts Mayflower Academy Accepting Applications for the 2019-2020 School Year

BOSTON, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Students well-equipped for success in college and careers master language skills, both an additional language as well as their own. Massachusetts Mayflower Academy, a full-time online private high school powered by The Virtual High School (VHS Inc.), is beginning the 2019-2020 school year by adding American Sign Language 2 and Latin 3 to its more than 200 available course offerings. Also in the 2019-2020 school year, Academy students can enroll in a new semester-long course Cybersecurity, launching in spring 2020. Massachusetts Mayflower Academy is currently accepting applications for the 2019-2020 school year from students wishing to enroll in a full-time online high school program. Click here to learn more: https://go.thevhs.org/l/86702/2019-04-29/5x1dfn

American Sign Language 2 (ASL) builds upon skills developed in the VHS course American Sign Language 1. It will expand students' ability to understand and express themselves in American Sign Language and increase their vocabulary and speed. This second-year course introduces higher-level ASL techniques such as classifiers and indexing to help students understand that ASL is a visual language that delivers one's ideas and thoughts using more than individual signs. Students will use online dictionaries, a web cam and other media tools to support their learning. This course targets Novice-High Level of World Language Standards and Benchmarks and will address the five goal areas targeted in the World-Readiness Standards for Learning Languages: communication, cultures, connections, comparisons, and communities.

Latin 3 is a pre-AP Latin literature survey course that prepares students to read, comprehend and analyze various authors and genres of Latin literature as well as their historical and political contexts. Students will write essays and conduct class discussions on relevant themes based on Advanced Placement® (AP) rubrics as well as participate in group projects and group wiki translations. They will also hone their skills with oral readings and audio recordings in Latin. The course will include quarterly etymology activities for increasing students' knowledge of their own language. Latin 3 provides excellent preparation for subsequent completion of the AP Latin literature syllabus, the SAT exam for Latin as well as the National Latin Exam, level III.

In the new spring 2020 Cybersecurity course, students will begin by exploring the latest threats that exist in our digital world. They will investigate protective measures across networks, software, and encryption, including fundamental programming concepts for cybersecurity. Students will reflect on what behaviors and actions are consistent with good cyber hygiene.

"Our new ASL course focuses on everyday communication, our Latin 3 course strengthens second language acquisition skills as well as English language skills, and our upcoming high-demand Cybersecurity course shares information essential for all students in today's tech-driven world," said Carol Ribeiro, President & CEO of VHS. "We're pleased to offer these hard-to-find new courses to give students more academic choices."

About Massachusetts Mayflower Academy and The Virtual High School (VHS, Inc.)

Massachusetts Mayflower Academy (http://vhslearning.org/mma/massachusetts-mayflower-academy) is an online private school, accredited by AdvancED. The school enrolls students from across the US and around the world in its full-time, online, diploma-granting high school program. The Virtual High School (VHS Inc.), based in Massachusetts, oversees Massachusetts Mayflower Academy, and is an online learning pioneer. Since 1996, the nonprofit organization has collaborated with schools worldwide and set the standard for quality online education. VHS prepares students for college, careers, and life through supportive, instructor-led online and blended classroom experiences. The organization offers high school and middle school courses taught in global online classrooms and online professional development for teachers, as well as custom course development and offerings tailored to meet each school's unique needs. The Virtual High School program is accredited by both Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), and AdvancED. Courses are approved for initial eligibility by NCAA. For more information, visit www.vhslearning.org or call (978) 897-1900.

