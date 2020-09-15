Massachusetts Nurses Association Endorses Christine Crean for State Senate in the Worcester and Norfolk District

CANTON, Mass., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Massachusetts Nurses Association, the state's largest union and professional association for registered nurses and health care professionals, announces its endorsement of Christine Crean for State Senate in the Worcester and Norfolk District.

"We are proud to endorse Christine Crean for State Senate," said Donna Kelly-Williams, a registered nurse and President of the MNA. "Chris is committed to the same priorities that drive our nurses at the bedside and in their communities. As a social worker, she knows the importance of advocating for what people need and has the experience to help those who are vulnerable and need a strong voice to support them."

"We need more legislators on Beacon Hill who are committed to championing labor rights, and as an activist leader in her union, Chris will do just that," Kelly-Williams said. "Her priorities include addressing our state's economic recovery to COVID-19 and fighting for an affordable and accessible healthcare system."

Christine Crean lives in Milford, MA. She has been a social worker for more than 35 years. She is an active member of the Milford Democratic Town Committee and has been an active member of her union, SEIU Local 509. The Worcester and Norfolk State Senate District consists of the towns of Blackstone, Douglas, Dudley, Hopedale, Mendon, Milford, Millville, Northbridge, precincts 1 and 3, Oxford, Southbridge, Sutton, Uxbridge and Webster in the county of Worcester; and the town of Bellingham in the county of Norfolk.

About having support of the Massachusetts Nurses Association, Crean said, "I'm honored to be endorsed by the nurses and healthcare professionals of the Massachusetts Nurses Association. Their work, day in and day out, and especially now while in the throes of the stark challenges that the Corona virus presents, is at the very frontlines of our healthcare system.

"Their advocacy for equality in healthcare access and standing up for the people who need the most help is at the crux of why I'm running. People trust our nurses. I trust our nurses. I thank the MNA for their trust in me and their endorsement to be a representative voice on Beacon Hill."

Founded in 1903, the Massachusetts Nurses Association is the largest union of registered nurses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Its 23,000 members advance the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting the economic and general welfare of nurses in the workplace, projecting a positive and realistic view of nursing, and by lobbying the Legislature and regulatory agencies on health care issues affecting nurses and the public.

