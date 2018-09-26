Massachusetts' Rebates for Old Heating Systems Expire Soon

"Now is the time to replace your heating system," said Ryan Williams, general manager of 128 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric. "We've had a majority of our customers take advantage of these rebates throughout the years, like the Early Boiler Replacement rebate. We've helped homeowners receive checks from Mass Save for up to $3,250, when the system is in working condition and over 30 years old. It's a no-brainer."

Although restrictions apply, the current early replacement rebates offered for furnaces and boilers can save homeowners as much as $3,250 on a new, high-efficiency system, and some of the rebates offered include:

High-Efficiency Furnace with ECM Motor : $1,000

: Steam Boiler : $1,900

: Forced Hot Water Boiler: $3,250

All existing units being upgraded must be verified to be in working condition, and furnaces must be at least 12 years of age while boilers must be at least 30 years of age. Additionally, homes must be natural gas or electric customers of Eversource or National Grid.

"Because of Mass Save, our Northshore neighbors have a wonderful incentive to replace their heating systems before it's too late and a unit fails during the winter," Williams said. "If your unit is aging and repairs are becoming routine, we highly recommend taking advantage of the early replacement rebates. By upgrading early while their systems still function, homeowners can not only enjoy peace of mind and energy savings in the months ahead but save even more upfront in rebates."

For more information about Mass Save rebates and efficient heating upgrades, please call 1-888-CALL-128, visit www.call128.com .

About 128 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric

128 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric, rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau, was founded in Wakefield, Massachusetts more than 25 years ago. Since their start, 128 PHCE has expanded and grown to become Eastern Massachusetts' most trusted and consistent plumber, heating and air conditioning service company with over 1,000 5-star reviews online. For more information, call 1-888-CALL-128 or visit www.call128.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE 128 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric

Related Links

http://www.call128.com

