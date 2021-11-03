Massachusetts Secretary Mike Kennealy Tours Newest Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ Offering in Burlington, MA

Azzur Group invited Secretary Mike Kennealy on a comprehensive tour of the facility on 21st of October 2021.

"While Massachusetts is known as a global leader in life sciences, key investments like this show our industry still holds tremendous potential for continued growth," said Secretary Kennealy. "I want to welcome Azzur Group to Burlington and congratulate them on their expansion in Massachusetts."

The industry as a whole is dealing with a dilemma: Whether to build internal capability including manufacturing facilities or outsource biopharma development and manufacturing. Both options require considerable time and expense, which can delay how quickly life-saving drugs and treatments get to market. Azzur Group's Cleanrooms on DemandTM can help address that dilemma, and let companies get on with the business of science.

Azzur's model for Cleanrooms on Demand combines a physical facility with wraparound services that provide includes turnkey Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) support: on-demand cleanrooms, materials management, controlled storage, asset management, and supply chain solutions. Azzur Group's portfolio—Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™, Azzur Advisory and Consulting, Azzur Labs, and Azzur Training Center—enables companies to focus on groundbreaking science and early-phase cGMP manufacturing without the burden of facility ownership and maintenance.

The company's new 50,000-square-foot Burlington facility consists of 20 cleanrooms. Each cleanroom is approximately 760 square feet in size. The Burlington COD location is Azzur's largest to date; their anchor client, Moderna, occupies 75% of its available space.

The choice to open a second location in the Boston area arose from a pressing need within the industry, as well as the continued growth in the biotechnology and the pharmaceutical fields in the area.

"With our flagship Waltham location at capacity for the past several years, it made sense to open another facility near Boston to help address the growing need for such early-phase manufacturing space," said Ravi Samavedam, President and Chief Operating Officer at Azzur Cleanrooms on DemandTM. "The industry has been grappling with how to address a fundamental business dilemma. Cleanrooms on Demand allows companies to face that dilemma head-on, without incurring capital costs as they scale their operations."

Additional sites are being planned for Cleanrooms on Demand facilities, including Raleigh, NC; Boston, MA; San Francisco, CA; and Philadelphia, PA.

For more information about Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™, visit Azzur.com/cleanrooms.



About Azzur Group

From Discovery to DeliveryTM, Azzur Group provides the life science community full life-cycle solutions for all their GxP needs. From Azzur Cleanrooms on DemandTM facilities, to our labs, training centers and consulting offices across the nation, Azzur Group helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their growing enterprises. With nearly four decades of service to the life science community, we have become a trusted partner to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain. Follow us on LinkedIn. For more information, visit Azzur.com.

SOURCE Azzur Group, LLC

