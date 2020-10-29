Massage Envy Franchisees Donate Over $248,000 In Free Services To Frontline Providers

"I'm incredibly proud of our generous franchisees who donated services for healthcare workers, first responders and others who are constantly putting the health and well-being of others ahead of their own during the pandemic," said Beth Stiller, Massage Envy's chief executive officer.

On their own initiative, franchisees from among Massage Envy's national footprint of some 1,150 franchised locations began soliciting donated services from their Members shortly after the pandemic began.

"We just wanted to do something meaningful, something that showed how much we appreciate nurses and all the other healthcare professionals during this unprecedented time," said Massage Envy franchisee Marissa Hawkins, who partnered with five other franchisees (Mario Hawkins, Franchesta Hammonds, Theresa and Alan Lahrs, Barry Houghtalen, and The Atticus Group) in Nevada to donate over 1,200 one-hour services for either massage, a facial or assisted stretch.

Franchisees Mark and Sally Mooney, owners of a Massage Envy franchised location in Gainesville, Fla., partnered with the local community to create a give-back program that resulted in 100 donated services to local hospitals, schools, and others. In the Manhattan borough of New York City, franchisees there donated 196 one-hour services to emergency room nurses and other medical personal at local hospitals.

These are just a few of the franchisees who have donated services. To date, Massage Envy franchisees have donated over 2,300 services with a total value of over $248,000.

