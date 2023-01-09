Massage equipment market size to grow by USD 17,294.31 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global massage equipment market as a part of the global leisure products market, which covers various categories, including sports equipment, musical instruments, camping equipment, recreational vehicles, bicycles, toys, and other consumer-oriented games.

The global massage equipment market size is estimated to increase by USD 17,294.31 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 10.54% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Massage Equipment Market 2023-2027

Massage equipment market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Massage equipment market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape – The global massage equipment market is fragmented due to the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. The vendors focus on major factors, such as brand, labor, quality, and innovation, to compete in the market. They are also developing innovative products to sustain in the competitive market.

A few prominent vendors that offer massage equipment in the market are Beurer GmbH, Bodyfriend Inc., Casada International GmbH, Conair Corp., Family Inada Co. Ltd., Fujita Massage Chair, HoMedics LLC, Human Touch LLC, JSB Health and Fitness Pvt. Ltd., Luraco Technologies, OMRON Corp, OSIM International Pte. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Prospera Corp., Relaxonchair, RoboTouch, Thumper Massager Inc., Wahl Clipper Corp., WelbuTech Co. Ltd., and Xiaomi Inc. and others.

Vendor Offerings -

Beurer GmbH - The company offers massage equipment such as Infrared massager, Tapping massager, and Mini massager.

- The company offers massage equipment such as Infrared massager, Tapping massager, and Mini massager. Bodyfriend Inc. - The company offers massage equipment such as Phantom 2, Agera Air, and Hugchair 2.

- The company offers massage equipment such as Phantom 2, Agera Air, and Hugchair 2. Casada International GmbH - The company offers massage equipment such as massage chairs, upper body massagers, and lower body massagers.

- The company offers massage equipment such as massage chairs, upper body massagers, and lower body massagers. Conair Corp. - The company offers massage equipment such as Heated Massaging Seat Cushion and Conair HeatShiatsu Neck Rest.

Massage equipment market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (massage chairs and sofas, back massagers, handheld massagers, neck and shoulder massagers, and others), end-user (commercial and residential), type (electric massage equipment and non-electric massage equipment), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The massage chairs and sofas segment shows a gradual increase in the market share of USD 5,402.16 million in 2017 and continued until 2021. The demand for massage chairs and sofas is increasing in the commercial sector, including airports, spa centers, saloons, hotels, restaurants, and cruise lines. In addition, the rising disposable income of consumers in developing countries such as India , South Korea , and China are fueling the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global massage equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global massage equipment market.

North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The rising number of spa centers, the rise in per-capita incomes, and the growth in the millennial population are fostering the growth of the massage equipment market in North America .

Massage equipment market – Market Dynamics



Leading Drivers –

The market is driven by the rising number of massage parlors and physiotherapy clinics.

The growth in the urban middle-class population has increased the demand for massage parlors. In addition, the increased demand for expert massage services by customers is encouraging spa centers to introduce a diverse range of advanced massage chairs.

Similarly, physiotherapy clinics are gaining popularity in both developed and developing countries. These clinics offer consultation and massage therapy with the help of advanced massage equipment, such as massage chairs that offer humanized massage mechanisms.

With the increasing number of massage parlors an physiotherapy clinics, the demand for massage chairs is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Key Trends –

The introduction of portable massage equipment is the major trend in the market.

The demand for portable massage equipment is increasing among consumers.

Portable or handheld massage equipment offers an effective way of providing comfort to users by transmitting the right amount of pressure and vibrations to the muscles.

They can be easily carried while traveling to distant places as they do not occupy major space in traveler's luggage.

The introduction of portable massage equipment is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges –

The shift toward traditional massage therapies is the major challenge impacting market growth.

Many people prefer traditional massage therapies as they are considered to better alleviate body pains and health problems.

Traditional massage therapies involve the use of essential oils, such as bergamot, cedarwood, chamomile, eucalyptus, and lavender. These are known to have proven health benefits, such as reducing anxiety, depression, insomnia, nausea, and pain.

Moreover, traditional massage therapies reduce stress, improve blood circulation, reduce chronic stiffness, and eliminate toxins.

Such benefits are increasing consumer preference for traditional massage therapies, which is challenging the growth of the market in focus.

What are the key data covered in this massage equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the massage equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the massage equipment market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the massage equipment market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of massage equipment market vendors

Related Reports:

The yoga accessories market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 6,159.41 million . The growing number of yoga practitioners is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as fluctuating raw material prices may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The growing number of yoga practitioners is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as fluctuating raw material prices may impede the market growth. The connected gym equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.15% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 16,348.77 million . Increasing smartphone penetration and growing demand for connected gym services are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as lack of awareness of products and technology may impede the market growth.

Massage Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 186 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.54% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 17294.31 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.61 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Beurer GmbH, Bodyfriend Inc., Casada International GmbH, Conair Corp., Family Inada Co. Ltd., Fujita Massage Chair, HoMedics LLC, Human Touch LLC, JSB Health and Fitness Pvt. Ltd., Luraco Technologies, OMRON Corp, OSIM International Pte. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Prospera Corp., Relaxonchair, RoboTouch, Thumper Massager Inc., Wahl Clipper Corp., WelbuTech Co. Ltd., and Xiaomi Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 11: Parent market



Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 14: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global massage equipment market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global massage equipment market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 23: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 24: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 25: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 26: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 27: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 28: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 29: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 30: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 31: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 32: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 34: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Massage chairs and sofas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 36: Chart on Massage chairs and sofas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Massage chairs and sofas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Massage chairs and sofas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Massage chairs and sofas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Back massagers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 40: Chart on Back massagers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Back massagers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Back massagers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Back massagers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Handheld massagers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 44: Chart on Handheld massagers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Handheld massagers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Handheld massagers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Handheld massagers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Neck and shoulder massagers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Neck and shoulder massagers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Neck and shoulder massagers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Neck and shoulder massagers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Neck and shoulder massagers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 57: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 59: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 69: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Market Segmentation by Type

8.1 Market segments

Exhibit 70: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 72: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Comparison by Type

8.3 Electric massage equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 74: Chart on Electric massage equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Electric massage equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on Electric massage equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Electric massage equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Non-electric massage equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 78: Chart on Non-electric massage equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on Non-electric massage equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on Non-electric massage equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on Non-electric massage equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 83: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

10 Geographic Landscape

10.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 84: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

10.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 86: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 87: Data Table on Geographic comparison

10.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 88: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 92: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 96: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 99: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 100: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 104: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 108: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 109: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 110: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 111: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 112: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 115: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 116: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 118: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 119: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 120: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 121: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 122: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 123: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 124: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 125: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 126: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 127: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 128: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11.1 Market drivers

11.2 Market challenges

11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 129: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

11.4 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 130: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

12.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 131: Overview on factors of disruption

12.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 132: Impact of key risks on business

13 Vendor Analysis

13.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 133: Vendors covered

13.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 134: Matrix on vendor position and classification

13.3 Beurer GmbH

Exhibit 135: Beurer GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 136: Beurer GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Beurer GmbH - Key offerings

13.4 Bodyfriend Inc.

Exhibit 138: Bodyfriend Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Bodyfriend Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Bodyfriend Inc. - Key offerings

13.5 Casada International GmbH

Exhibit 141: Casada International GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 142: Casada International GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Casada International GmbH - Key offerings

13.6 Conair Corp.

Exhibit 144: Conair Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Conair Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Conair Corp. - Key offerings

13.7 Family Inada Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 147: Family Inada Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Family Inada Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Family Inada Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13.8 Fujita Massage Chair

Exhibit 150: Fujita Massage Chair - Overview



Exhibit 151: Fujita Massage Chair - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Fujita Massage Chair - Key offerings

13.9 HoMedics LLC

Exhibit 153: HoMedics LLC - Overview



Exhibit 154: HoMedics LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: HoMedics LLC - Key offerings

13.10 Human Touch LLC

Exhibit 156: Human Touch LLC - Overview



Exhibit 157: Human Touch LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Human Touch LLC - Key offerings

13.11 JSB Health and Fitness Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 159: JSB Health and Fitness Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 160: JSB Health and Fitness Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: JSB Health and Fitness Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

13.12 Luraco Technologies

Exhibit 162: Luraco Technologies - Overview



Exhibit 163: Luraco Technologies - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Luraco Technologies - Key offerings

13.13 OMRON Corp

Exhibit 165: OMRON Corp - Overview



Exhibit 166: OMRON Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 167: OMRON Corp - Key news



Exhibit 168: OMRON Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: OMRON Corp - Segment focus

13.14 OSIM International Pte. Ltd.

Exhibit 170: OSIM International Pte. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 171: OSIM International Pte. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: OSIM International Pte. Ltd. - Key offerings

13.15 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 173: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 176: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

13.16 Prospera Corp.

Exhibit 178: Prospera Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 179: Prospera Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 180: Prospera Corp. - Key offerings

13.17 Wahl Clipper Corp.

Exhibit 181: Wahl Clipper Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 182: Wahl Clipper Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 183: Wahl Clipper Corp. - Key offerings

14 Appendix

14.1 Scope of the report

14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 184: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 185: Exclusions checklist

14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 186: Currency conversion rates for US$

14.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 187: Research methodology



Exhibit 188: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 189: Information sources

14.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 190: List of abbreviations

