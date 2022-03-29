Massage Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 3.27 billion | Technavio

Market Scope

The report covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Aojiahua Intelligent Health Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Beurer GmbH

Casada International GmbH

Family Inada Co. Ltd.

JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd.

OSIM International Pte. Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Prospera Corp.

Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd.

Wahl Clipper Corp.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the massage equipment market during the forecast period. According to our report, the region will contribute to 31% of the global market growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the two major markets for massage equipment market in APAC.

Key Segment Analysis

The global massage chairs and sofas market has witnessed a rapid rise in demand from both developed and developing countries. The rise in disposable income of households in developing countries such as India, South Korea, and China has led to a shift in the consumption patterns of customers toward smart massage chairs that deliver a therapeutic massage experience to the user.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The use of massage equipment to alleviate pain and stress is driving the market growth. In recent years, there has been a steady increase in the demand for massage equipment to control muscle pain and various other health issues. Moreover, different vendors operating in the global massage equipment market are extensively investing in innovative massage equipment, which aims to serve multiple purposes.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will challenge the growth of the market participants. The industrial sector has three industry groups: capital goods, commercial and professional services, and transportation. Most companies operating in this sector will be impacted by deteriorating macroeconomic trends and a decline in government finances, leading to a tightened liquidity situation. This will result in decreased order outlook, execution challenges, and a decline in the working capital for the commercial and professional services industry group.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist massage equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the massage equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the massage equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of massage equipment market vendors

Massage Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.75 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, France, Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aojiahua Intelligent Health Technology Group Co. Ltd., Beurer GmbH, Casada International GmbH, Family Inada Co. Ltd., JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd., OSIM International Pte. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Prospera Corp., Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd., and Wahl Clipper Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Massage chairs and sofas - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Back massagers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Handheld massagers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Neck and shoulder massagers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Electric massage equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Non-electric massage equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aojiahua Intelligent Health Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Beurer GmbH

Casada International GmbH

Family Inada Co. Ltd.

JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd.

OSIM International Pte. Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Prospera Corp.

Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd.

Wahl Clipper Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

