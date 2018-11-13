Massage Heights Westlake Village Announces New Facial Services

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Heights, a leader of professional, affordable and convenient therapeutic massage and facial services, announced today the Massage Heights Westlake Village Retreat is now offering facial services. To celebrate the launch of new services, Massage Heights Westlake Village will offer a facial with a free elevation for just $69.99 through Dec. 31.

Massage Heights' elevations are formulated to enhance the benefits of its facial services and include a bioactive peel that targets fine lines, hyperpigmentation, and acne; microdermabrasion, a gentle exfoliant; Skin Enriching, which helps lift and firm the skin, as well as reduce dark circles or eye inflammation; Skin Refining, which stimulates circulation and helps oxygenate the skin; and Skin Purifying, which promotes deep cleansing. Guests are encouraged to schedule an appointment with a Skin Therapist to determine a specialized treatment.

Massage Heights Westlake Village, located at 2900 Townsgate Road, Suite 210, has served the local community since 2008. On July 1, 2017, local entrepreneurs Kelly Hoyman and Becky Leehey assumed ownership.

"Since celebrating our grand re-opening last year, our guests have been requesting the launch of facial services in addition to our existing therapeutic massage services," Leehey said. "After experiencing a successful year, we are thrilled to now offer this service, allowing our guests to elevate their lives through an important aspect of wellness — skin care."

The business owners will host invite-only events to showcase the new services and educate members and guests about the different types of facials and elevations offered. Community members interested in attending can reach out to Leehey at becky.leehey@massageheights.com.

Massage Heights in Westlake Village is open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.massageheights.com/locations/ca/los-angeles-ca/westlake-village/, or call (805) 418-1850.

About Massage Heights

Massage Heights is a family-owned, membership-based therapeutic services franchise company that provides Members and Guests convenient, professional, affordable resort-quality massage and facial services that help people achieve a balanced and healthy lifestyle, in an upscale Retreat environment. Regular massage and skin therapy services help people look and feel their best from the inside out by aiding in the reduction of stress, pain management and increased relaxation, all resulting in the ability to tackle daily life with a higher level of vitality and positivity, truly elevating the everyday.

