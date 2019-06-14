MassArt Marketing And Admissions Team Wins Recognition For Recruitment Video

BOSTON, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Massachusetts College of Art and Design announced that the MassArt Anthem recruitment video won a Grand Gold Circle of Excellence Award from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE). The 4-minute recruitment video features 9 MassArt students and alumni working in a variety of disciplines to demonstrate the breadth of what the college offers and to answer the question "What can you do with a MassArt education?" The video was awarded the top prize in the category of Long Recruitment Video. The MassArt Anthem was directed by MassArt alumnus Dillon Buss '12 and produced by MassArt's Susie Stockwell, in partnership with the production company, Vagrants.

Speaking of the MassArt Anthem, CASE judges said, "The originality of this piece in the space stood out. We were transported into the creative fields of many students through visuals and sound. What better way to sell an art college than to make an art piece in itself. The video not only spoke to the target audience, but also was incredibly well thought-out in providing an introspect to the institution--plus, showing an art school in an artistic way. Right on point."

CASE received 2,856 entries for consideration in 100 categories by 611 member higher education institutions, independent schools, and nonprofits from 20 countries. The 60-second version of the MassArt video, which was included as part of the #mymassart campaign in Fall 2018, also won a Silver Award in the Short Recruitment Video category, and was described by judges as "a perfect representation of what an art school can be and what you can actually do with an art degree."

Awarded annually, the CASE Circle of Excellence Awards seek to recognize higher education institutions whose talented staff members advance their institutions through innovative, inspiring and creative ideas.

Massachusetts College of Art and Design (MassArt) is a public, independent institution that prepares artists, designers, and educators to shape communities, economies, and cultures for the common good. Since 1873, MassArt has built a legacy of leadership as the first freestanding public college of art and design in the country, and the nation's first art school to grant a degree. MassArt offers a comprehensive range of undergraduate and graduate degrees in art, design, and art education, taught by world-class faculty.

