Massdrop Evolves Brand to Become Drop, Launches New User Experience to Enable Passions and Products

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Drop (formerly known as Massdrop), the innovative company that uses data and insights from enthusiasts to develop next-level products, today announced a comprehensive rebrand as well as a new line-up of marquee Drop-created products.

As Drop, the company reinforces its commitment to empowering people to find and fuel their passions through products and connection. From music to the outdoors, to cooking, to fashion, Drop's new visual identity, immersive user experience and premium, inventive products aim to deepen people's personal experiences with the things they love to enjoy.

"We've grown immensely since we first launched Massdrop in 2012. We began with a hypothesis that if we tapped into the power of the internet and communities, we could ultimately understand the types of products and experiences that enable any person to follow their interests," says Steve El-Hage, CEO and Co-founder of Drop. "Over the years, we've created a completely new way of designing products through data and insights. As Drop, we're able to take that to the next level with new signal collection capabilities."

The company also unveiled a series of visionary Drop-created products, part of the newly launched Drop Studio. Drop Studio products represent exclusive designs as well as collaborations with leading brands.

New products include:

Drop Wireless Headphones: An audiophile sound in a wireless package, this headphone is the first to be an exclusively Drop-designed headphone. These headphones use Bluetooth 5.0, the latest Qualcomm ® Bluetooth chipset, and THX Achromatic Audio Amplifier (THX AAA™) technology, which is known for delivering the world's highest fidelity audio with infinitesimally low levels of noise, distortion and power consumption.

Bluetooth chipset, and THX Achromatic Audio Amplifier (THX AAA™) technology, which is known for delivering the world's highest fidelity audio with infinitesimally low levels of noise, distortion and power consumption. Drop Men's Denim: Using a 15-ounce medium-slub indigo denim -- a once-in-a-lifetime find from Yoshiwa Mills in Okayama, Japan , these jeans also feature intricate detailing and an impeccable fit.

, these jeans also feature intricate detailing and an impeccable fit. Drop Women's Denim: Featuring a beautiful 11-ounce rope-dyed denim from Japan's Kurabo Mills, these high-rise relaxed skinny jeans have a flattering fit and an authentic vintage feel.

Kurabo Mills, these high-rise relaxed skinny jeans have a flattering fit and an authentic vintage feel. Drop Merino Hoodie: This Hoodie is designed to be endlessly wearable everywhere from the couch to the office. It's made of naturally thermoregulating merino wool and makes a great layering piece on and off the trail.

Drop + NuForce Move Wireless In-Ear Monitors: The Move features a Knowles full-range balanced armature driver per ear to deliver clarity and full-range sound, and uses Bluetooth 5.0 technology as well as the latest AAC audio codec support to provide superior sound quality and low latency with supported devices. Along with up to six hours of battery life from the Move IEMs, the charging case provides three extra charges for 18 additional hours of listening and calls.

Drop SHIFT Mechanical Keyboard: Drop's first full-sized keyboard, the SHIFT is the latest addition to its family of mechanical keyboards. Just like Drop's CTRL and ALT keyboards, the SHIFT features a sleek aluminum case, customizable RGB backlighting, a fully programmable layout, and hot-swappable switch sockets.

Drop + Terzuola Cyrus Persian Folding Knife: Drop's second collaboration with Bob Terzuola—known as the godfather of the tactical folder, the Cyrus features an upswept Persian-style blade made from premium S35VN stainless steel, the most balanced steel on the market.

Drop users are a core part of product design through a revamped process centered around a project's conceptualization, development, and production. On Drop Studio, people can take an active part in and follow products during their lifecycle, including behind-the-scenes peeks, real-time updates, participation in polls, and discussions with community members.

This new chapter as Drop builds on the company's strong momentum. Within the past year, Drop raised a Series C round of funding for a total investment of $75 million from Kleiner Perkins, Mayfield, August Capital, DAG Ventures, and Stanford University. Drop also recently hired its first Chief Marketing Officer, Valerie Buckingham, who brings experience from innovative consumer and technology companies like Nokia, Microsoft and Carbon, as well as its first Chief Financial Officer, Tony Meneghetti, who joined from leading lifestyle accessories company Timbuk2.

Beginning today, people can shop on Drop using the redesigned website, Drop.com, or the newly-launched mobile app, available on iPhone and Android Smartphones.

About Drop

Drop is a product company that uniquely uses data and insights from enthusiasts to create and curate innovative products that fuel passion. With new, diverse products featured every day, Drop empowers people across the globe to find and follow their interests, learn, share, shop and participate in product development. Popular Drop categories include audio, tech, apparel, outdoors, and cooking. Founded in 2012, Drop is home to 7 million members. Drop is available on Drop.com and the Drop app for iPhone and Android smartphones.

SOURCE Drop

