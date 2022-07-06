MASSEY SERVICES ACQUIRES PENINSULAR PEST CONTROL SERVICE INC. OF JACKSONVILLE

"We are pleased to welcome the Peninsular team members and customers to the Massey Services organization," said Tony Massey, president & CEO of Massey Services. "Peninsular Pest Control is a second generation, family-owned organization that has been providing superior service to customers for nearly 70 years. We look forward to carrying on their legacy of total customer satisfaction for years to come."

Massey Services was founded in 1985 in Orlando, Florida. The organization now has 177 locations company wide.

LR Tullius represented and acted as exclusive financial advisor to Peninsular Pest Control on the transaction.

About Massey Services

Based in Orlando, Florida, Massey Services is one of the nation's largest and most respected service companies in the pest management industry. Celebrating 37 consecutive years of profitable growth, Massey Services and its subsidiary organizations employ more than 2,600 team members and operate 2,400 vehicles that provide residential and commercial pest prevention, termite protection, landscape and irrigation services to nearly 800,000 customers from Service Centers throughout Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Texas, South Carolina, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Virginia and Tennessee. For more information about Massey Services, please visit www.masseyservices.com.

