Massive Cash Jackpot Alert At Table Mountain Casino!

When asked what he planned to do with this life-changing jackpot, Jeff said he's going to buy a new car. He will be riding up to Table Mountain Casino in style! That's a great plan for this unexpected windfall of cash!

Table Mountain Casino is Jeff and his wife's favorite place to play and win. In fact, they said what they like best about Table Mountain Casino, besides winning and the delicious buffet, are 'the friendly employees.' They also mentioned that Table Mountain is the 'cleanest casino.' Table Mountain is renown throughout Central California for having the friendliest, most welcoming staff and Jeff and his wife certainly agree. Team members know players by name and guests are greeted warmly the moment they walk through the doors.

Massive Cash is a Player's Club favorite that pays out anywhere from $50,000 to $150,000 and is found only on the slot machines at Central California's Table Mountain Casino. When the Massive Cash jackpot is awarded, the meter immediately resets to $50,000 and continues to climb back up to $150,000 or until the next Massive Cash jackpot hits. Players Club members can win anywhere from $50,000 to $150,000 in cash, simply by playing with their Club Card inserted in their machine. No winning combination on the machine is necessary to win--this jackpot just hits and hits big at any time. No one knows when or where this huge jackpot will strike!

Rob Goslin, Table Mountain Casino President and General Manager, was especially excited to hear that 2020 had started with a Massive Cash Jackpot win and said, "Congratulations to Jeff on starting the year in such a winning way." He continued, "Our team members and guests were so excited when Massive Cash hit. Congratulations to Jeff from all of us here at Table Mountain Casino. This is winning!"

The Massive Cash jackpot is only one of the many extraordinary rewards that come with being a member of the Player's Club at Table Mountain Casino. Joining The Club is fast, easy and free. To learn more about BINGO, dining specials, casino promotions and entertainment, such as the TLC concert on January 21, at the Casino's Indoor Event Center, simply stop by the Player's Club Booth or visit www.tmcasino.com.

#ThisIsWinning

www.instagram.com/table.mountain.casino

https://www.facebook.com/tablemountaincasino

https://twitter.com/Tablemtncasino

Table Mountain Casino is owned and operated by the Table Mountain Rancheria of California who actively support many community-based agencies and non-profit organizations serving residents of the greater Fresno area and the regional San Joaquin Valley community. Table Mountain Casino proudly operates an alcohol and drug free environment. Must be at least 18 years of age to game.

SOURCE Table Mountain Casino

Related Links

http://www.tmcasino.com

