Massive investment plan in the United States

ANCENIS, France, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Manitou Group, the worldwide reference in handling, powered access and earthmoving, today announced plans to invest €70 million (US$80 million) in its two North American manufacturing facilities in Yankton and Madison, South Dakota. This investment is to be spent on the extension of both sites, an innovation drive, and the development of new ranges. Through this program, the group reasserts its strong ambitions to achieve the targets set in its strategic plan New Horizons 2025.

Activity at a historic level

With an order book standing at an all-time high of over 3 billion euros, Manitou Group is investing amid a period of sustainable growth. This 70-million-euro plan will initially finance the extension of the production facilities of Yankton (articulated loaders and telehandlers) and Madison (skid steers and track loaders), and subsequently fund the modernization of industrial equipments. Elisabeth Ausimour, President of the Product division, explains: "We have an extremely promising outlook on our markets, which entirely substantiates these investments. These new developments will enable us to absorb peaks in demand, permanently increase our production capacities and increase the safety of our workers, in particular by optimizing flow management. Consequently, we expect to increase our output on these sites by more than 150% by 2026. These projects also fall within our low-carbon transition, through the development of new electric ranges."

Find here a short video that presents this investment plan.

Extensions and new hires

The Yankton facility will see its surface area increase by more than 6,000 sqm (65,000 sq ft), compared with 18,500 sqm today (200,000 sq ft), while more than 7,500 sqm (80,000 sq ft) will be added to the 30,000 sqm (325,000 sq ft) of production space at Madison. The equipment upgrading relates to mechanical welding and assembly, with the notable additions of new welding robots and laser cutting machines. To support its development, the group intends to hire 50 people on each of these sites between now and 2023, in job categories such as welders, assemblers, maintenance technicians and purchasers. Manitou Group will draw on an attractive employer brand and particularly advantageous benefits packages to attract skills in a State with one of the lowest unemployment rates in the USA.

R&D investment focused on renewing product ranges

In parallel with the industrial investment which will account for approximately €50 million (US$57 milllion), nearly €20 million (US$23 million) will be dedicated to research and development. The group's major R&D projects include accelerating the renewal of product ranges and designing electric compact loaders and telehandlers between now and 2026 on these two North American sites. Franck Buisard, VP Product Unit Compact and Articulated Loaders and Managing Director of Manitou Equipment America, adds: "This massive investment is a clear indication of the group's ambition in North America, where there exists considerable market potential. The R&D teams are particularly excited about working on these highly strategic projects, aligned with the priorities in our CSR roadmap."

Included within the €460 million (US$530 million) global investment envelope in the New Horizons 2025 strategic plan, these projects will launch in the second quarter of 2022 and will continue through 2026.

Get the latest news from the group at www.manitou-group.com and on social media Manitou Group is a worldwide reference in the handling, powered access, and earthmoving sectors. By improving workplace conditions, safety, and performance, our environment remains renewable and sustainable for mankind. Through its 3 iconic brands — Manitou, Gehl, and Mustang by Manitou — the group develops, manufactures, and provides equipment and services for the construction, agriculture, and industrial markets. By constantly innovating its products & services, Manitou Group constantly adds value to exceed its stakeholders' expectations. Always attuned to its customers via its expert network of over 1,050 dealers, the group continues to be true to its roots by keeping its headquarters in France. That focus, which powered sales to €1.9 billion in 2021, informs its talented worldwide team of 4,500 whose passion ceaselessly motivates the group.

