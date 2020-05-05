Massive land auction: 11 square miles of southeast Kentucky set for auction

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 7,000 acres in southeast Kentucky with abundant marketable hardwoods, streams, ponds and game will be offered in an online auction, with bidding opening at noon Monday, May 25 and continuing through midday on June 4. Albert Burney Auction Company is marketing the land and conducting the auction.

The land, making up 11 square miles, is located in Whitley County, four miles north of the Tennessee state line. It will sell in two tracts or as an entirety. According to a current survey of the timber, the land had 11.4 million board feet of merchantable timber 10 inches or larger, according to Warren Ward, president of the company. The land is selling with mineral rights.

"This is certainly one of the biggest tracts for sale in Kentucky, and tracts this size in the Appalachians are rare. There are considerable stands of highly desirable woods, including red, white, chestnut and other varieties of oak, as well as maple and poplar. "The hardwoods especially are in consistent demand for cabinetry, furniture and trim of high-end homes," said Ward.

The land includes five free flowing streams running throughout it, with numerous ponds, providing a haven for the deer and other game, as well as settings for use as pasture for those who wish to use the land for grazing.

All bidding will be online at www.albertburney.com. Albert Burney will provide bidders with needed help with registration and bidding. Individuals seeking additional information may visit the web site or call 256-543-1654.

The auction company also has auctions of large land tracts coming up in Montana, Arkansas, Minnesota and Kentucky.

Albert Burney Auctions, headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, specializes in the sale of ranches, timberland and high-value estates nationwide.

