Massive Technologies provides quality protective masks for small hospital group in Fitchburg, Massachusetts

"As a regional medical organization in Massachusetts, we are left to our own devices to secure PPE products for our nurses and doctors battling the COVID-19 pandemic," says John DeMalia, President and CEO of Community Health Connections. "We learned about Massive Technologies through a trusted associate, and understandably had concerns about paying upfront for these respirator masks. However, we learned it's the current situation in China and since most global PPE is manufactured there, it's been a challenging situation to navigate. We appreciate Massive Technologies' relationships with their Chinese manufacturing partners as our masks were made in one day and delivered by FedEx to a nearby airport in China. We did experience transportation delays getting our masks from the commercial carrier in China, so I'm hopeful our next order of PPE supplies will be larger, enabling the use of Massive's private air cargo transportation services to dramatically speed up deliveries," says John DeMalia. "With this private air cargo service, we can cut the delivery times from 30 to 3-days, which would be fantastic for the safety of our medical staff and patients."