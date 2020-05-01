Massive Technologies provides quality protective masks for small hospital group in Fitchburg, Massachusetts
May 01, 2020, 10:00 ET
ATLANTA, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Massive Technologies, LLC of Atlanta, Georgia announces today its client, Community Health Connections, Inc., of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, received its first order of 30,000 KN95/FFP2, FDA-listed daily respirator masks for its frontline medical workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As a regional medical organization in Massachusetts, we are left to our own devices to secure PPE products for our nurses and doctors battling the COVID-19 pandemic," says John DeMalia, President and CEO of Community Health Connections. "We learned about Massive Technologies through a trusted associate, and understandably had concerns about paying upfront for these respirator masks. However, we learned it's the current situation in China and since most global PPE is manufactured there, it's been a challenging situation to navigate. We appreciate Massive Technologies' relationships with their Chinese manufacturing partners as our masks were made in one day and delivered by FedEx to a nearby airport in China. We did experience transportation delays getting our masks from the commercial carrier in China, so I'm hopeful our next order of PPE supplies will be larger, enabling the use of Massive's private air cargo transportation services to dramatically speed up deliveries," says John DeMalia. "With this private air cargo service, we can cut the delivery times from 30 to 3-days, which would be fantastic for the safety of our medical staff and patients."
"CHC, like many medical organizations throughout America, have experienced incredible difficulty accessing medical supply chains at this time. As more than seventy percent of all global medical supplies are manufactured in China, US-based medical organizations and government agencies are challenged to procure desperately needed PPE for frontline medical workers," says Troy von Otnott, CEO of Massive Technologies. "Our company previously worked with the Chinese Government on sustainable energy and commodity transactions. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit China, we quickly pivoted and used our high-level relationships in China to help secure PPE access for hospitals and government agencies throughout America. In fact, we created substantial manufacturing capacity of 30,000,000 KN95/FFP2 respirator masks per week from a consortium of qualitative manufacturers, putting us on par with 3M. This caught the attention of a notable global defense contractor that's interested in tapping into our significant supply chain for their international governmental clients requesting KN95/FFP2 masks and other PPE including COVID-19 test kits," says von Otnott.
