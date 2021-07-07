MassiveU Launches 'Solvably TALENT' to Support Behavioral Change Among Corporate Talent

Solvably TALENT supports the talent management cycle of recruitment, selection, and onboarding; learning and development; and continuous performance improvement. Employees and/or candidates work in teams to solve business-relevant challenges while learning, developing, and tracking valuable workforce competencies.

"Developing a competitive, future-ready workforce requires going beyond traditional one-and-done assessments and training," said Angelo Biasi, Founder and CEO of MassiveU. "Solvably TALENT delivers engaging, collaborative experiences, 'authentic' assessment, and competency-based results tracked over time, which ultimately leads to lasting organizational change."

An initial content library of over 90 on-demand challenges across eight Centers of Excellence – Leadership, Data Literacy, Diversity & Inclusion, Innovation, Well-Being, Compliance, Ethics and Sales – is easily accessible. Custom challenges can be edited or created using Solvably TALENT's DesignLab authoring tool. Behavioral stats measure time on platform, engagement, and competencies, as well as longitudinal efficacy over time, with an ePortfolio representing evidence. Facilitation tools and services for observation are also available.

Solvably TALENT is available currently through third party assessment, training, recruitment, and talent management solutions companies, as well as direct via http://talent.solvably.com.

About MassiveU

MassiveU is a digital learning and assessment company for lifelong learners. Founded in 2013, the education technology company features innovative platforms that focus on engaging, collaborative learning experiences, authentic assessment technologies, and competency-based outcomes across the lifelong learning spectrum of K12, Higher Education, Adult Learning, and Corporate.

