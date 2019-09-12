MassiveU Launches Website Featuring K12-to-Career Story and New EdTech Solutions

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MassiveU, a digital education technology PLAAS company focused on problem- and project based social learning, today announced the launch of its redesigned website, www.massiveu.com, to appeal to lifelong learners while targeting educational publishing and technology companies.

The new website showcases MassiveU's depth and breadth of product offerings, to include PBSL (Project Based Social Learning) and NextGen eText, along with the company's soon-to-be-released edtech solutions, Solvably and Computency. Site visitors can "meet" the team, read the latest company news and reports, and view MassiveU's story and vision of empowering and inspiring students of all ages throughout their lifelong learning journey, with state-of-the-art technologies that lead to 21st Century learning outcomes.

"Since 2013, MassiveU's position as an advocate, or agent, of student career success via innovative technologies that improve teaching and learning has not changed," said Angelo Biasi, MassiveU Founder and CEO. "Today, we proudly do this on a global scale, supporting the world's leading education brands as their digital differentiator. Being the best-kept, white label edtech solution secret, we needed to revamp the website to articulate our story, highlight our new solutions, and share our unique approach to supporting learning outcomes and expectations for 21st Century learners and employers."

MassiveU.com launched today and the company plans to update it regularly to reflect new company happenings, including the Fall 2019 launch of Solvably and Computency.

ABOUT MASSIVEU

MassiveU, where learning is doing, is a B2B project and problem based social learning, platform-as-a-service company. The company was founded in 2013 and features innovative educational technology which converts traditional curricula into transformative 21st Century learning experiences for teachers, students, and professionals. MassiveU works with the world's leading publishers and partners as their digital differentiator.

