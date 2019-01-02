MassiveU Strengthens Innovative Product Development with Key New Hire

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MassiveU, a B2B digital learning company focused on project-based social learning, today announced the appointment of Andy Little as the company's Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective January 2, 2019.

"We are excited to have someone with Andy's exceptional talent and success supporting strategic value creation through innovative product development," said Angelo Biasi, MassiveU's Founder and CEO.

Previously SVP and Chief Product Officer (CPO) for McGraw-Hill Education and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Wolters Kluwer – where he developed customer-driven strategies, managed teams, and deployed best-of-breed technologies and next generation learning products – Mr. Little brings global experience in the personalized learning experiential space to MassiveU.

"MassiveU's success and vision to 'transform education through doing', combined with a talented team that understands 21st Century learning is what impressed me most," said Mr. Little. "Their platform, approach, and foresight for solving the current $10T workforce development crisis is on the mark and I very much look forward to transforming education with the team in 2019 and beyond."

Mr. Little is relocating to the MassiveU headquarters in Naples, Florida, where he will be responsible for leading product development and innovation.

ABOUT MASSIVEU

Founded in 2013, MassiveU is a B2B project-based social learning, platform-as-a-service company. The company features innovative educational technology which converts traditional curricula into transformative 21st Century learning experiences for teachers, students, and professionals. MassiveU works with the world's leading publishers and partners as their digital differentiator.

