MassiveU Updates Branding to Reflect Evolving Business

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MassiveU, a B2B digital learning company focused on project-based social learning, announced an updated brand identity today, which includes a new logo, colors, and tagline, better emphasizing its focus on 21st Century learning and conviction that true learning happens by doing.

"We are confident our new branding more accurately reflects our company's passion and expertise designing digital active learning experiences that users will all benefit from and enjoy," said MassiveU Founder and CEO Angelo Biasi. "While our commitment to teachers, learners, and professionals remains the same, there is incredible potential to grow, and these design updates better position us for those opportunities."

Including a new tagline ("where learning is doing"), the rebranding is part of the company's strategy to create a foundation for further growth in the educational technology space. With its innovative, state-of-the-art active learning platform for publishers and partners leading the way for future project-based and problem-based products, MassiveU decided on a modern and approachable look that would reflect the exciting forward motion of its engaging digital learning experiences.

ABOUT MASSIVEU

Founded in 2013, MassiveU is a B2B project-based social learning, platform-as-a-service company. The company features innovative educational technology which converts traditional curricula into transformative 21st Century learning experiences for teachers, students, and professionals. MassiveU works with the world's leading publishers and partners as their digital differentiator.

