MassMutual Appoints New Head Of Workplace Distribution

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob Carroll has been appointed as Head of Workplace Distribution for Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. (MassMutual) as the 167-year-old financial services firm builds on its leadership position in the retirement plans and voluntary benefits marketplaces.

Carroll, who reports to Teresa Hassara, Head of Workplace Solutions for MassMutual, is responsible for executing the workplace distribution strategy, continuing to develop sales talent, driving revenue and growing MassMutual's share of the retirement and worksite markets. Additionally, Carroll will represent MassMutual as a thought leader in the retirement and voluntary benefits markets, and partner with key accounts and relationship management teams to drive business growth and retention.

"Bob Carroll is a consummate sales professional who has the depth of experience to help steer MassMutual to higher levels of success as we continue to take more than our fair share of retirement plans and voluntary benefits sales," Hassara said. "We are very pleased that Bob joined the MassMutual team in this crucial leadership role."

MassMutual provides retirement savings plans through advisors for mid-, large and mega-sized employers in the corporate, Taft-Hartley, government and not-for-profit markets. In addition, MassMutual offers voluntary benefits such as whole life, universal life insurance, critical illness and accident coverage, and executive life and disability income insurance. The insurer is building out its voluntary benefits offerings as employers place a greater emphasis on the financial wellness of their employees.

A key component of MassMutual's vision and strategy is to help all Americans achieve financial well-being. MassMutual continues to invest in its Workplace Solutions channel, enhancing its ability to help more Americans improve their financial wellness and achieve financial security.

In serving the retirement and benefits market, MassMutual supports financial professionals through two nationwide wholesaling networks, including approximately 70 managing directors who support retirement plans in the institutional and emerging markets, and 15 voluntary benefits wholesalers. MassMutual recently announced plans to expand its voluntary benefits wholesaling team to 21, nearly doubling the size of the team at the beginning of this year.

Carroll comes to MassMutual from John Hancock Financial Services, where he was most recently Vice President of National Sales, spearheading strategy for retirement plan product development, marketing, and product distribution through broker dealers, RIAs, and third-party administrators. Previously, he served in a variety of sales leadership roles at Hancock.

Carroll has a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Business Administration from Illinois State University and Series 7, 24 and 63 licenses.

About MassMutual

MassMutual is a leading mutual life insurance company that is run for the benefit of its members and participating policyowners. MassMutual offers a wide range of financial products and services, including life insurance, disability income insurance, long term care insurance, annuities, retirement plans and other employee benefits. For more information, visit www.massmutual.com.

Contacts:

David Potter

Media Relations

860-562-1525

dpotter@massmutual.com

SOURCE MassMutual

Related Links

http://www.massmutual.com

