MassMutual Selects Grey As New Creative Agency-Of-Record

"Grey showed us what I believe all marketing leaders are hungry for: the power of proprietary data-driven rigor sitting within a creative agency. Their ability to intertwine the research to influence creative showed us a unique approach to find a voice in our category, which frankly can be a challenge," said Jennifer Halloran, MassMutual Head of Marketing and Brand. "We had immediate chemistry with their team and were impressed with their deep bench of experience, flexible way of working, and of course, their consistent portfolio of work for clients such as Gillette and Volvo. We can't wait to get started together."

Grey's flagship New York headquarters will lead the business and be responsible for brand advertising, strategy, and integrated marketing efforts across channels.

"We learned a lot about the team at MassMutual simply by how they conducted this review, so it's easy to see why they are consistently ranked among the world's most admired companies," said Cory Berger, Global CMO of Grey. "We're thrilled to add this iconic brand to the Grey family and look forward to partnering with Jennifer and her team to enhance their growth and success in the years ahead."

The win is part of a strong recent new business performance for the Grey network that includes assignments from Procter & Gamble, Netflix, Pfizer, Adidas, Medtronic, Nestle' and YouTube.

About Grey

Grey, the global communications network, is part of AKQA Group. Its parent company is WPP (NYSE: WPP). Under the banner of "Grey Famously Effective " the agency serves a blue-chip roster of many of the world's best known companies: Procter & Gamble, Google, Volvo, Amazon, GlaxoSmithKline, Kellogg's, Netflix, the NBA, Pfizer, YouTube, Canon, Marriott Hotels & Resorts, Discover Financial, Nestlé, Applebee's and T.J. Maxx. In recent years, Grey has been named ADWEEK'S "Global Agency of the Year" twice; ADVERTISING AGE's "Agency of the Year" and CAMPAIGN magazine's "Global Network of the Year" in recognition of its creative and business performance (www.grey.com).

About MassMutual

MassMutual is a leading mutual life insurance company that is run for the benefit of its members and participating policy owners. Founded in 1851, the company has been continually guided by one consistent purpose: we help people secure their future and protect the ones they love. With a focus on delivering long-term value, MassMutual offers a wide range of protection, accumulation, wealth management, and retirement products and services. For more information, visit www.massmutual.com.

