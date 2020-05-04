MasTec Announces Conversion of Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders to Virtual Event

CORAL GABLES, Fla., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) (the "Company") today announced that due to the ongoing public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to support the health and well-being of its directors, officers, employees and shareholders, the location of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") of the Company has been changed. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., Eastern Time. We have made the decision that this year's Annual Meeting will now be held solely by remote communication, in a "virtual only" format, on the date and at the time previously announced. The Annual Meeting will not be held at a physical location and you will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting physically. This does not represent a change in our shareholder engagement philosophy, and we expect to resume our in-person shareholder meetings next year.

As described in the Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, you are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if you were a shareholder as of the close of business on March 12, 2020, the record date (the "Record Date"), or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by your bank, broker, or nominee.

In order to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 12, 2020 must register via the internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MTZ2020. Once registered, shareholders can attend and vote at the virtual Annual Meeting via the internet. You may vote during the virtual Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website. If you encounter any difficulties accessing the virtual meeting, follow instructions provided on www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MTZ2020.

A list of shareholders of record as of the Record Date will be available for inspection by shareholders during the Annual Meeting on the Annual Meeting website. Requests to access the list during the 10 days prior to the date of the Annual Meeting should be directed to the Corporate Secretary at [email protected].

It is important that you read the Proxy Materials previously made available to you, including the Company's Notice of 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Proxy Statement, Proxy Card and Annual Report on Form 10-K (collectively, the "Proxy Materials"), and we encourage you to vote your shares of common stock in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the Proxy Materials. If you have already voted, you do not need to take any action unless you wish to change your vote. Proxy voting forms already returned by shareholders will remain valid and will be voted at the Annual Meeting unless revoked. The Proxy Card included with the Proxy Materials will not be updated to reflect the change in location. You may continue to use the Proxy Card to vote your shares of common stock in connection with the Annual Meeting.

WHETHER OR NOT YOU PLAN TO ATTEND THE ANNUAL MEETING, WE URGE YOU TO VOTE AND SUBMIT YOUR PROXY IN ADVANCE OF THE MEETING BY ONE OF THE METHODS DESCRIBED IN THE PROXY MATERIALS.

