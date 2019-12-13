Mastech Digital Announces Research Coverage Initiated by Sidoti & Company, LLC

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE American: MHH), a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services, announced today that Sidoti & Company, LLC has initiated research coverage on the Company. Their initial report has been published with a price target of $15.00 per share. Distribution and reproduction of this report in any form is solely at the discretion of Sidoti. Interested investors can obtain a copy of the firm's research by accessing the Sidoti & Company website at http://sidoti.com/research/ticker.aspx?ticker=MHH

Mastech Digital neither verifies or affirms, nor endorses the analysis, estimates, valuations, conclusions, opinions, ratings or financial models published by any third party firms and individuals. The Company does not by its reference or distribution imply its endorsement of or concurrence with such information, conclusions or recommendations. All of the views, opinions and conclusions expressed as part of any third party reports are strictly the personal views of the author and / or the publishing firm, and therefore may not be consistent with those of Mastech Digital, its management team and its Board of Directors. Mastech Digital recommends that all investors carefully read the public disclosures, risk factors and filings made by the Company through its SEC filings and / or public newswire services.

