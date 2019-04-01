Mastech Digital Names Paul Burton as Chief Executive of its Data and Analytics Business Unit

PITTSBURGH, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE American: MHH), the leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services, today announced the appointment of Mr. Paul Burton as the Chief Executive of Mastech InfoTrellis, effective immediately. As Chief Executive, Burton will be charged with driving the growth of the Company's Data & Analytics business through the expansion of its global footprint; addition of new and differentiated service offerings to its technology stack; and acquisition of necessary global talent to quickly scale the segment's unique business model. Burton will report directly to Mastech Digital's Chief Executive Officer, Vivek Gupta.

Burton comes to Mastech with over 20 years of experience in global sales, operations, and P&L management in the data and analytics space and has logged successful tenures at Genpact, IBM, and Hewlett-Packard. He has a Ph.D. in International Development from the University of Southern Mississippi and an MBA from the Georgia State University.

"Paul has an impressive track record of successes and a proven ability to deliver results," said Vivek Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of Mastech Digital. "His wealth of knowledge and global experience will be a valuable asset as we continue to accelerate growth and expand our global customer base. Paul is an engaging leader with a burning desire to succeed and I could not be more pleased about his appointment to this critical role for our Company."

"I am thrilled to take on this role and look forward to partnering with Vivek and our talented senior leadership team. Having known and respected InfoTrellis as a Company over the years, and as a business unit of Mastech Digital over the last two years, I am honored to lead the next phase of growth of this business unit," said Burton.

About Mastech Digital, Inc.:

Mastech Digital (NYSE American: MHH) is a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services. The Company offers Data Management and Analytics services; other digital transformation services that include Salesforce.com and Digital Learning services; and IT staffing services. A minority-owned enterprise, Mastech Digital is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA with offices across the U.S. and India. For more information, visit www.mastechdigital.com .

For more information, contact:

Donna Kijowski

Manager, Investor Relations

Mastech Digital, Inc.

888-330-5497

SOURCE Mastech Digital, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mastechdigital.com

