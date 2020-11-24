Master & Dynamic and Automobili Lamborghini dress their new collection of headphones in Alcantara

The collection features two of Master & Dynamic's most technically sophisticated sound tools. MW65 Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones offer two modes of ANC so users can tailor sound to their environment and feature up to 24 hours of battery life and Bluetooth 5.0 with a 30m/100ft connection.

Alcantara makes the headphones comfortable to wear with high-quality elegance.

Alcantara, which stands for quality "Made in Italy," has so far made a name for itself primarily through its versatile applications for car interiors. In recent years, however, the manufacturer also has been able to demonstrate its expertise and the versatility of the material in the consumer electronics sector.

The Master & Dynamic for Automobili Lamborghini collection is available at lamborghinistore.com, MasterDynamic.com, MasterDynamic.co.uk and MasterDynamic.eu.

Founded in 1972, Alcantara represents one of the leading Made in Italy brands. A registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A. and the result of unique and proprietary technology, Alcantara® is a highly innovative material offering an unparalleled combination of sensory, aesthetic, and functional qualities. Thanks to its extraordinary versatility, Alcantara is the chosen material for leading brands in numerous specialist fields: fashion and accessories, the automotive industry, interior design, home décor and consumer-electronics. These characteristics, together with a serious and proven commitment to the use of sustainable materials, allow Alcantara to express and define contemporary lifestyle: the lifestyles of those who love to enjoy everyday products to the full while respecting the environment. Since 2009 Alcantara is certified "Carbon Neutral", having defined, reduced and offset all the CO 2 emissions deriving from its activity ("from cradle to grave"). To document the company's journey in this field, Alcantara conducts and publishes an annual Sustainability Report, certified by BDO and available for consultation on the company website. Headquartered in Milan, Alcantara also has production facilities and a research department in Nera Montoro in the heart of Italy's Umbria region (Terni).

About Master & Dynamic

With an unrelenting attention to design and detail, Master & Dynamic has a deep passion for building beautifully crafted and technically sophisticated sound tools to help focus, inspire and transport your mind. Since its launch in 2014, New York City-based premium audio brand Master & Dynamic has released a variety of award-winning audio products ranging from wired and wireless headphones to a wireless speaker. Its first true wireless earphones, the MW07, were recognized for world class design as the winner of The Red Dot Award: Product Design 2019.Designed to be modern yet timeless, Master & Dynamic products utilize only the finest materials and are engineered to last, creating the perfect balance of aesthetics, strength, comfort and exceptional sound. Master & Dynamic believes mastery is a never-ending exploration requiring a dynamic approach and has collaborated with leading luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton as well as world-renowned architect Sir David Adjaye. Our sound tools can be found in over 500 partner stores around the world. View the entire collection at www.masterdynamic.com and join the conversation at @masterdynamic.

About Automobili Lamborghini

Founded in 1963, Automobili Lamborghini is headquartered in Sant'Agata Bolognese, in Northern Italy. Lamborghini currently produces two super sports car models, the V12-powered Aventador, launched in 2011, and the V10-powered Huracán, launched in 2014, along with the Urus Super SUV powered by a twin-turbo V8 engine, launched in 2017. With 165 dealerships throughout the world, the company has seen global sales growth for the last nine consecutive years, with 8,205 cars delivered in 2019. Over half a century Automobili Lamborghini created a continuous series of dream cars, including the 350 GT, Miura, Espada, Countach, Diablo, Murciélago, as well as limited editions such as the Reventón, Sesto Elemento, Veneno and the Centenario. With the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 unveiled in 2019, a few-off build of only 63 units, the company delivers unique new hybrid technologies, featuring the world-first application of a supercapacitor for hybridization, new materials technology, and unsurpassed Lamborghini performance.

