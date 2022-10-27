Mastercam Mill Solutions Target a Streamlined Manufacturing Process

Precision and Efficiency from Design through the Production Line

TOLLAND, Conn., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastercam Mill offers expanded machining flexibility and an increased emphasis on speed and automation. Multiaxis features, 3D enhancements, and 2D high-speed toolpaths combine with dozens of additional new enhancements in a software package intended to improve shop floor productivity.

Here are some significant highlights and new functionality in Mastercam Mill:

From general purpose methods such as optimized pocketing to highly specialized toolpaths like 5-axis turbine cutting, with Mastercam Mill, your parts are produced faster, with greater accuracy, quality, and repeatability.

Multiaxis Improvements

Morph, Parallel, Along Curve, and Project Curve are no longer individual toolpaths. Instead, users can now find the same functionality inside the Multiaxis Unified toolpath, which allows for more flexibility in cut pattern when programming multiaxis, all within a new advanced feature set and consolidated, easy-to-use interface. A new Feed Rate Control page consolidates the feed rate control options, making the options easier to find and simplifying your workflow.

3D Enhancements

The Dynamic OptiRough and Area Roughing toolpaths can now be aware of undercut stock conditions, resulting in improvements to the toolpath motion, including less air cutting. Equal Scallop is now a fully stock-aware, semi-finishing toolpath that now identifies material left in corners and will machine with a single pass or with multiple passes to ease into the material. With the new linking parameters in OptiRough toolpaths, you can control and optimize your air cuts which allows for greater efficiency in roughing toolpaths when transitioning between passes or when in air.

2D Enhancements

The Slot Mill toolpath no longer requires two parallel walls when selecting the machining geometry. You are now able to select any closed chain. 2D Contour Profile Ramp now supports the Override feed rate option which allows you to specify a feed rate for the entry or exit move, allowing you to slow down feed rates as you are engaging material. When you drag and drop items in the Toolpath Hole Definition panel, Mastercam now provides visual cues for the drop location. Also, the drag-and-drop icon now indicates whether you are dragging a single item or multiple items.

Additional Improvements in Mastercam Mill that benefit efficiency include:

The Tool page and Toolpath parameters tab for milling toolpaths have been redesigned to provide a better, user-friendly layout.

Automatically Detecting and Including Stock for Z depths is now included for 3D high-speed toolpaths.

New Feed Rate Control page for Multiaxis toolpaths which consolidates the feed rate control options, making them easier to find and simplifying your workflow.

And much more.

You can learn more about these and dozens of additional enhancements to Mastercam Mill at whatsnew.mastercam.com or visit www.mastercam.com/solutions/mill/.

