MastermindLounge.com® looking for few good experts and mentors...

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MastermindLounge.com®, a global real-time live, online communication site has announced it is actively pursuing a growing number of educators, experts, mentors and celebrities to join its roster. The site, which initially focused on music education, is currently expanding into other areas such as sports, technology, business and lifestyles. The acclaimed online video platform is encouraging a wide spectrum of experts and mentors in nearly every field. The cost to apply and be issued an exclusive communications channel on the site is free.

"Mastermind Lounge initially focused on music education and now expanding in sports, business, health, and a many other areas," said Founder and CEO Robert Brenna Jr. Esq. A drummer for decades and well- known attorney, he is the founder of Brenna Boyce pllc. "We are eager to seek and discover educators and experts throughout the world to help expand our boundaries of education."

Adds Brenna: "If you think your qualifications makes you an expert, educator, or mentor in nearly any field or subject matter that would be of interest to people around the world, we would love to give the ability to join the Mastermind Lounge team and give you your own unique video platform to communicate and stage events with students and citizens around the world."

MastermindLounge.com provides a live network and internet connection platform that places students, fans, and those willing to explore new horizons with potential mentors or celebrities that they have admired. Teaching will be done in both individual and group settings. Mastermind Lounge is a global video platform, integrated with an automated scheduling and payment system. "Our goal is to give access to people who want to learn from the best, and to provide teachers additional revenue streams with a wide database of students they would not otherwise have access to," says Brenna.

