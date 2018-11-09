MasteryPrep partners with Appalachian State University (GEAR UP)

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MasteryPrep announced today that Appalachian State University-GEAR UP (Boone, NC) has entered into an agreement to provide digital access to ACT Mastery Online for 10,900 North Carolina high school students. Appalachian's GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs) is a federally funded college access program designed to increase the number of students who are prepared to enter and succeed in postsecondary education immediately after high school.

"The Appalachian GEAR UP partnership works with 11 school districts to support 15,000 students across western North Carolina. We're very pleased to work with MasteryPrep to offer ACT Mastery Online. The high quality of the materials will help prepare our students to achieve their postsecondary education goals," says Dr. James Beeler, director of Appalachian GEAR UP.

ACT Mastery Online, powered by Acrobatiq, is an online digital resource portal built for today's on-the-go student. Through predictive analytics and innovative adaptive learning software, the content reacts to student responses and adapts to their skill level in real time. Students "learn by doing" through a series of multimedia course material, content, and practices tests. The zero-prep teacher resource includes online monitoring of student and class progress through an extensive data analysis dashboard.

"The Appalachian GEAR UP partnership is leveling the playing field by providing quality test preparation to thousands of low-income, first-generation families who traditionally cannot access premium college readiness supports. This directly translates to more western North Carolina students preparing to win scholarships and gain entrance into four-year institutions," says Craig Gehring, founder and chief executive officer of MasteryPrep.

With ACT Mastery Online, students gain access to 70 self-paced modules in English, Math, Reading and Science, 1,000 ACT-style practice questions, extended practice drills, and one full-length practice test. The software and licenses are provided at no cost to students, families, districts, or schools.

About MasteryPrep

Founded in 2013, MasteryPrep is the fastest-growing college and career readiness company in the country, earning a spot on the Inc. 500 in 2016 and 2017 and the Inc. 5000 in 2018. We are a mission-driven organization that focuses on average- and low-performing students, preparing them for college rigor and giving them the boost they need to qualify for college admissions and scholarships. With our ever-evolving full suite of programs and innovative specialized trainings, MasteryPrep aspires to equip all teachers with the right tools and strategies to prepare their students for college. Our scaffolded approach to skill retention helps underperforming students develop the ability to manage questions of ACT and SAT rigor. MasteryPrep serves over 1,000 schools and districts in 21 states and has helped more than 300,000 students improve their ACT scores.

