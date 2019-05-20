Masy BioServices Continues Growth by Opening North Carolina Office

PEPPERELL, Mass., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Masy BioServices announced today it is expanding its validation services in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park. Two Senior Validation Project Leads, Greg LaBruyere and Mike Rose, have joined Masy's growing validation team to bring Masy's quality validation services to the many BioPharma companies in the region.

"Greg and Mike are welcome additions to the Masy team," said Steve Lane, Chief Executive Officer, Masy BioServices. "Both have held senior positions supporting GMP operations in quality assurance and validation. Their expertise, combined with their reputation in the region, will greatly benefit our customers by having a local Masy presence."

Masy BioServices has provided quality solutions to the life sciences community for over 35 years through an array of services, including calibration of primary standards and critical test equipment, validation and IQ/OQ/PQ of environmental chambers, autoclaves, and thermal warehouse mapping, and lab equipment rentals and sales. Masy is a premier cGMP biorepository, offering secure and tightly controlled temperature storage from -196˚C to 70˚C, including all ICH stability conditions, for a variety of materials including bio pharmaceuticals, cell banks, tissues, compounds, vaccines and medical devices.

The North Carolina expansion will join the company's existing headquarters in Pepperell, MA and offices in Hatfield, PA and Rockaway, NJ.

