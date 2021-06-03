Matador Increases Landholding Across Newfoundland Following a Major Strategic Review of the Region

PERTH, Australia, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matador Mining Limited (ASX: MZZ; OTCQX: MZZMF; FSE: MA3) ("Matador" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has increased its landholding in Newfoundland by 37% to 750km2 following a major strategic review of the ground around its current tenements as well as prospects within the broader region.

Highlights

Matador has increased its holding in Newfoundland by 278km 2 or 37% to a total of 750km 2

This follows a major review of prospective ground around the Company's Cape Ray Gold Project and other prospective gold regions across Newfoundland

Two blocks (127km 2 ) adjacent to the Cape Ray Gold Project area have been acquired

Identified through a comprehensive targeting review of areas contiguous with existing tenements

The Hermitage Project (Hermitage) is to the east of the Cape Ray Gold Project, along 27km of continuous strike (150km 2 ) on the Hermitage Flexure, a splay off the main Cape Ray Shear Zone ("CRSZ")

Hermitage is on a similar structural setting to New Found Gold's Queensway Project as well as Labrador Gold Corp's Kingsway Project

The Hermitage region was previously explored by Teck, Falconbridge and INCO. A review of historical work, which includes geochemistry, airborne magnetics and electromagnetics is underway.

Executive Chairman Ian Murray commented:

"Newfoundland has become one of the most exciting jurisdictions for gold exploration in North America, largely due to the high-grade Queensway gold discovery by New Found Gold. This success has put a spotlight on Newfoundland gold prospectivity resulting in a staking rush and a significant increase in exploration activity.

Whilst we believe we already have one of the most attractive and under-explored packages in Newfoundland, our exploration team is always assessing new opportunities.

This work has led to the identification of two new blocks to the West of our tenement holdings that we believe could host large-scale cross structures to the Cape Ray Shear. Work on these areas will form part of this season's exploration program.

The Hermitage Project is in a new region of Newfoundland for Matador, where we see excellent potential and believe it has been overlooked historically due to the modest cover (estimated around 20 metres). This ground was identified by Matador's Principal Geologist – Crispin Pike, a local Newfoundlander who recently joined the Company – based on assessment of historic early-stage exploration work and regional structural architecture.

Both tenement acquisitions are aligned with the Company's strategy of building a sustainable pipeline of highly prospective gold targets throughout Newfoundland."

Expansion of Cape Ray Gold Project by 127km2

The Company continuously reviews available data from the Cape Ray Gold Project, to assess if there are opportunities outside of our current tenements. From this work, two new blocks covering prospective ground to the west of the current tenement package have been identified.

Block 1 – North-west of the Central Zone and the Window Glass Hill deposits. This area hosts a major structure parallel to the Cape Ray Shear Zone ( CRSZ ) and major cross structures, with gold pathfinder anomalism in historic surface samples. Given the proximity of this area to the current work program, the Company anticipates completing Heli-Magnetics and multi-element geochemistry in this area during the 2021 exploration program.

North-west of the Central Zone and the Window Glass Hill deposits. This area hosts a major structure parallel to the Cape Ray Shear Zone ( ) and major cross structures, with gold pathfinder anomalism in historic surface samples. Given the proximity of this area to the current work program, the Company anticipates completing Heli-Magnetics and multi-element geochemistry in this area during the 2021 exploration program. Block 2 – Immediately north of the Malachite Lake prospect, a north-east trending splay off the CRSZ (where a flexure causes the main CRSZ to turn towards the east) has been identified. Heli-Magnetics will be flown over this region in the coming months, with geochemistry likely to be completed during 2022.

Hermitage Project

The Hermitage Project is the first regional target identified by the Company off the main CRSZ. The Company identified this region as being highly prospective for gold exploration following a review of targets in Newfoundland that have strong exploration potential, however, have been neglected historically. This is part of Matador's strategy to continuously improve and build upon the pipeline of future exploration targets.

The Hermitage Project covers approximately 27 kilometres of continuous strike length along the Hermitage Flexure, a large crustal scale structure which is a splay off the main CRSZ. The main splay continues to the north and hosts the Cape Ray Gold Project as well as Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake Project (4.8 million oz Au). The second splay continues to the east and hosts Matador's newly acquired Hermitage Project as well as New Found Gold's newly discovered high-grade Queensway Project.

Previous gold exploration in the area was conducted by Teck, Falconbridge and INCO in the late 1980s. This work included geochemical analysis that defined a large regional area of anomalous gold, arsenic and antimony. The ground was subsequently dropped in the late 1980's until the early 2000s when a high-resolution airborne magnetics, electro-magnetics and radiometrics were flown over the area. The Company is compiling all historical data on the Hermitage Project as the basis for target generation prior to commencing an exploration program.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Company's Board of Directors.

