Match 6 Ticket Worth $1.7 Million Sold in Bucks County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa., Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.7 million from the Wednesday, August 29, drawing was sold at Blask of Croydon, 800 State Road, Croydon, Bucks County. The jackpot had been rolling for nearly one month.

The ticket matched all six winning numbers, 07-33-43-45-47-48, to win the jackpot, less withholding. The retailer earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

Winners are unknown until prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Match 6 winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. The holder of a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.

More than 40,000 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time. Lower-tier prizes may be claimed at Lottery retailers.

Visit the Winners and Benefits pages at palottery.com to review how much money each county received in Lottery prizes and funding to benefit older Pennsylvanians last fiscal year.

How to Play Match 6 Lotto: Players pay $2 and choose six numbers from 1 to 49 or have numbers randomly selected by computer. The computer then randomly selects an additional two sets of six numbers, for three lines of six numbers each or 18 numbers total. Players can win up to four times on each ticket – once on each of three lines (base play) and by combining all 18 numbers (combined play). Players can purchase up to 26 nightly drawings in advance. Review Match 6 Prizes and Chances at palottery.com.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed $29 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

