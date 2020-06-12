Match Group and Bumble Settle Litigation

DALLAS, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) and Bumble today announced the two companies have reached an agreement to settle all litigations between the two companies. Additional details of the settlement are not being disclosed. Both companies are pleased with the amicable resolution.

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of dating products available globally. Our portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Hinge®, Pairs™, PlentyOfFish®, and OurTime®, as well as a number of other brands, each designed to increase our users' likelihood of finding a meaningful connection. Through our portfolio companies and their trusted brands, we provide tailored products to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our products are available in over 40 languages to users all over the world.

About Bumble

Bumble , the women-first social networking platform, was founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014. With over 95 million users, Bumble connects people across dating, friendship and professional networking. No matter the type of relationship, women make the first move on Bumble. Bumble recognizes the importance of relationships and how crucial they are to a healthy, happy life. They've built their platform around kindness, respect, and equality – and their users play an important part in that. Bumble holds its users accountable for their actions and has zero tolerance for hate, aggression or bullying. Bumble is available in 150 countries. Since 2014, Bumble has facilitated over a billion women-led first moves and over fifteen billion messages sent. Bumble is free and available in the App Store and Google Play.

