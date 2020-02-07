Match Group to Participate at Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference 2020

DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) will attend the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference 2020 in San Francisco at the Palace hotel on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Gary Swidler, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available to the public at https://ir.mtch.com/news-and-events/events and a replay of the webcast will be available at https://ir.mtch.com.

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of dating products available globally. Our portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Hinge®, Pairs™, PlentyOfFish®, and OurTime®, as well as a number of other brands, each designed to increase our users' likelihood of finding a meaningful connection. Through our portfolio companies and their trusted brands, we provide tailored products to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our products are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

