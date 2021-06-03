Match Group to Present at the Evercore ISI Inaugural Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

DALLAS, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced today that Gary Swidler, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI Inaugural Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Monday, June 7 at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available at https://ir.mtch.com/news-and-events/events.

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of dating services available globally. Our portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Hinge®, Pairs™, PlentyOfFish®, and OurTime®, as well as a number of other brands, each designed to increase our users' likelihood of finding a meaningful connection. Through our portfolio companies and their trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

