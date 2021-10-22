Matcha Tea Powder Market to cross US$ 24.8 Bn by 2031, Growing Consumer Inclination toward Natural and Herbal Ingredients Drives Sales Opportunities, Says TMR Report
- Growing product use due to health benefits of matcha tea powder is projected to boost the market growth.
- Increased demand for pure and superior-quality Japanese matcha tea powder in Asia Pacific to propel regional market growth
Oct 22, 2021, 07:30 ET
ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matcha Tea Powder Market: Overview
The popularity of matcha tea powder is growing across the globe owing to its many health benefits, including antimicrobial, antiviral, and cardioprotective properties. Thus, there is notable growth in the demand for the product, which is anticipated to boost the matcha tea powder market in the upcoming years.
According to the analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global matcha tea powder market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.
Matcha Tea Powder Market: Key Findings
- Manufacturers Focus on Educating Consumers on Right Procedure for Product Consumption
Using incorrect procedure to consume matcha tea power may lead to several adverse effects such as upset stomach, anemia, insomnia, and diarrhea. Therefore, key companies in the global matcha tea powder market are growing efforts to educate people on correct consumption procedure.
- Increasing Number of Start-ups Intensifies Market Competition
There is a significant growth in the competition levels of the market due to the entry of new players. Several start-ups are adopting innovative strategies to expand their businesses. For instance, many players are strengthening their online presence and offering yearly subscription discounts and beginner monthly boxes to their customers.
Matcha Tea Powder Market: Growth Boosters
- Several start-ups in the matcha tea powder market are growing focus on sourcing their products from Japan.
- Matcha tea has anti-oxidative properties. As a result, its consumption can assist in stabilizing harmful free radicals, which may damage cells as well as cause severe health conditions
- In comparison to majority of conventional Japanese tea types, matcha is considered to have high content of vitamin A and amino acids, which prevents muscle damage, fat burning, and promotes lean muscle growth. On the back of these advantages, the demand for matcha tea powder is increasing across major parts of the globe.
- Several restaurants and cafes are increasing the use of high quality and pure Japanese matcha tea powder. One of the key reasons promoting this growth is the ability of the product to allow for adjustments in sweetness, flavor, and intensity of different seasonal matcha beverages.
- In recent years, several cafes and coffee houses around the world are increasing their efforts to upgrade their beverages with cheese and matcha, and customizing drinks as per consumer demand. Besides, there is significant growth in the popularity of whole matcha waffle cones and matcha latte.
- In the hotel, restaurant, café (HoReCa) sector, there is a surge in the popularity of Instagram-friendly mushroom and matcha tea, and butterfly pea matcha tea
- Matcha tea powder manufacturers are experiencing increased sales opportunities owing to growing preference of major population for matcha tea for weight management activities
- Increased use of matcha tea in varied forms such as beverage, cosmetic, food additive, and home ingredients to improve overall health is anticipated to create prominent demand opportunities in the matcha tea powder market in the near future
- Many manufacturers are focused on the use of clean labels, which specify the ingredients used in their products
Matcha Tea Powder Market: Key Players
The report profiles some of key players operating in the global matcha tea powder market. Thus, the research document delivers all key information including company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments of all players profiled in the market report.
Some of the key players in the matcha tea powder market are:
- Yamamotoyama Co. Ltd.
- Associated British Foods plc
- Mizuba Tea Co.
- Encha
Global Matcha Tea Powder Market: Segmentation
Matcha Tea Powder Market, by Product Grade
- Ceremony
- Culinary
Matcha Tea Powder Market, by Packaging Style
- Loose Tea
- Packaged Tea
- Tea Bags
- Boxes & Pouches
- Others
Matcha Tea Powder Market, by End Use
- Residential
- Commercial
- Hotels
- Restaurants
- Offices
- Cafes
- Others
- Industrial
- Food & Beverage
- Cosmetic
- Others
Matcha Tea Powder Market, by Pricing
- Low (Below US$ 5)
- Medium (US$ 5 - $ 25)
- High (More than $ 25)
Matcha Tea Powder Market, by Distribution Channel
- Online
- Company Owned Website
- Third Party Website
- Offline
- Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Others
Matcha Tea Powder Market, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- South America
