Matchbook Services Appoints Chief Executive Officer: Brenda McCabe

STUDIO CITY, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Matchbook Services, an Enterprise SaaS and software platform company, announced yesterday the appointment of Brenda McCabe to the role of CEO. McCabe will be taking over for Rushabh Mehta, who has led the company from startup through approaching $1 million in ARR. Mehta will step into the CTO role to focus efforts on platform innovation and customer success.

"We spent a large part of 2019 investing in the Matchbook Services platform, making us even more valuable to our customers who use commercial data," says Mehta. "We invested in building strategic partnerships that will multiply our customer footprint in 2020 and beyond. As we look at our 2020 goals, we need to add more capabilities to support rapid customer acquisition and growth."

McCabe has a long history of building operational excellence and business development processes. The choice of McCabe will build on Mehta's push to add sales and operational resources, strengthen strategic partnerships and organizational leadership and bring in the investments necessary for the next stage of Matchbook's growth. McCabe's notable track record of advising companies and startups, coupled with her MBA from The University of Chicago's Booth School of Business, speaks to her deep expertise in corporate governance and strategic growth.

"Brenda is absolutely the right person to transition our company into a new era of becoming even more global and nimble," says Mehta. "Brenda has also been an advisor to me and Matchbook Services for the past two-and-a-half years and is intimately familiar with our company, culture and our strategic vision. Brenda has succeeded in every business leadership role she has ever held and I'm excited to see our growth trajectory with her at the helm."

Matchbook Services helps corporate clients master their data and is industry-agnostic. "No one is offering a solution like Matchbook," says McCabe. "The platform offers complete control over a company's mastered data and eliminates manual processing of data. I'm excited to help build this company. It's a fantastic start. The team has worked for more than two decades in data management, business intelligence and analytics for enterprises across the industry spectrum. This deep experience coupled with a client-focused approach makes us a disruptive company."

Matchbook Services is now available globally. Visit matchbookservices.com for more information.

MATCHBOOK SERVICES, INC. is a global provider of mastered data solutions. We believe it's possible to make mastered data capabilities more accurate and reliable. Our solution delivers valuable and up-to-date data enrichments, from multiple data providers, across the entire enterprise. Matchbook has among its clients large enterprises and sells into their Sales & Marketing, Purchasing, Finance, Compliance, and Operations lines of business.

