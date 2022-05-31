MatchCraft Recognized for its "Powered by" Technology at SIINDA Live Conference

The recognition highlight's MatchCraft's ongoing dedication to providing partners and their local business advertisers with industry leading solutions. "As a long standing parter with SIINDA, we appreciate how valuable their recognition is and are thrilled to have our solutions named among the best of the best," said MatchCraft CEO, Sandy Lohr.

The recently launched "Powered by" suite of APIs offers partners access tot he technology used by AdVantage to power paid search, social and display campaigns fro local businesses across the globe. The result of more than 20 years of research and development, the solution provides immediate access to mature technology that is both affordable and scalable.

MatchCraft welcomes the opportunity to discuss our "Powered by" solution. Schedule a demo with us or get directly in touch with our Business Development team: in the US or APAC call Brad Petersen, at +1 888 502-7238, In EMEA or LATAM call Jeff Chew at +31 10 3100 881. We look forward to learning more about your digital marketing needs and how we may be a match for you to scale your business with the efficiencies and performance of "Powered by".

About MatchCraft

MatchCraft, a Vendasta owned company, provides a best-in-class marketing platform that enables companies to successfully sell and manage search, display, and social campaigns for their advertisers. Unlike other advertising technology platforms, MatchCraft's platform adVantage™ helps organizations efficiently manage campaigns of all sizes, enabling clients to deliver spectacular results to their advertisers. MatchCraft's sophisticated real-time bidding algorithms, and a team of digital marketing enthusiasts, work relentlessly to deliver exceptional ROI for merchants around the world. MatchCraft is a fully remote company with team members across the US, Europe, Mexico, and India. For digital marketing news, advice and to stay in the loop on product rollouts, follow MatchCraft on Facebook , MatchCraft on Twitter , MatchCraft on LinkedIn or visit www.MatchCraft.com

About SIINDA

SIINDA (Search & Information Industry Association) is the leading Europe based non-profit association bringing together companies in the search (digital, mobile, print, vertical directories and platforms), information, and telecommunication sectors as well as businesses providing "on demand" services. They have global members and SIINDA's Live Conference Series explores matters relevant to local businesses and includes presenters and attendees from some of Europe's mose respected digital companies and thought leaders.

SOURCE MatchCraft