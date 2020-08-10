Matchwell and Signature HealthCARE: A New Partnership to Revolutionize Access to Clinical Staff for Healthcare Communities

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Empowerment can truly be revolutionary! That statement is a key foundational principal for Matchwell, an innovative and progressive online clinician marketplace, dedicated to empowering healthcare organizations to build, organize and engage their own flex workforce. Today, Matchwell is excited to announce a new partnership with Signature HealthCARE, one of the top 10 largest long-term care companies in the nation. Signature HealthCARE's mission to revolutionize healthcare, goes hand-in-hand with Matchwell's mission to support on-demand, contract, and full-time hires in healthcare communities across the nation. With this new partnership, RNs, LPNs and LVNs, and CNAs interested in flex or full-time work, can now create their free Matchwell account and get noticed and approved by Signature HealthCARE, for employment in Signatures many communities.

"Our healthcare industry continues to go through an extraordinary metamorphosis during this unprecedented time where we must look at the new demands, needs, and processes of our industry, including those for our amazing healthcare heroes and the communities they serve", said Tracy Jansen, Chief Human Resources Officer for Signature HealthCARE. "It's time for the post-acute industry to rethink how we access staff for filling on-demand and long-term contract positions to support our communities. Matchwell provides us the logistical tool and the support to access large pools of pre-vetted clinicians that we can access and deploy in the best interest of our residents, facilities and our Signature family."

"We are beyond excited to partner with innovators such as Signature HealthCARE who immediately saw the power of the Matchwell platform," said Robert Crowe, Founder and CEO of Matchwell. "Together we are building a network of qualified clinicians that will empower Signature HealthCARE to eliminate agency, reduce overtime, and have an ever-growing pipeline of future full-time hires."

Signature HealthCARE is a family-based healthcare system with integrated services at each point of the continuum of care, including skilled nursing, home health, assisted living and in-home care. The company's organizational culture inspires more than 16,000 employees, in 110 facilities, in 10 states, with their company pillars of learning, spirituality, and innovation. All of this, going into its mission of revolutionizing healthcare, through person-directed care to promote living with purpose.

Based in Durham, North Carolina, Matchwell launched its revolutionary marketplace platform in the Atlanta area and has since quickly expanded into 11 states. Clinicians create their free account and get easy access to on-demand, contract, or full-time positions that best fit their livelihood, individually and for their families. With Matchwell, healthcare organizations can easily access pre-vetted clinicians through a direct, transparent, and cost-effective model that the industry has waited for and currently needs. Since doing great work is all about empowering others, Matchwell goes a step further in its process. With every job match, Matchwell donates vaccines to help ensure every child around the world lives into their own potential.

With a common goal to help revolutionize healthcare and to meet the rising demands of our healthcare communities, Matchwell and Signature HealthCARE believe, they "match, well" and look forward to revolutionizing workforce solutions for their communities.

If you have any further questions, please contact Baileigh Johnson at [email protected] or visit https://www.wematchwell.com/ today to learn more and move beyond the status quo!

