WASHINGTON, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Matco-Tools-Wireless-Chargers-Recalled-by-Professional-Tool-Products-Due-to-Burn-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Matco Tools wireless chargers

Hazard: The wireless chargers can overheat, posing a burn hazard.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chargers and return them to the place of purchase for either a full refund or Matco Tools store credit of equal value.

Consumer Contact:

Professional Tool Products toll-free at 866-496-8423 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.professionaltoolproducts.com and click on "Product Recalls" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 4,800 (in addition, about 200 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves Matco Tools brand wireless chargers. The recalled chargers are round and have "MATCO TOOLS" and the Matco logo printed on a black background in the center. They measure about 4 inches in diameter and ½ an inch in height and were sold with a USB connector cable.

Incidents/Injuries: Professional Tool Products has received six reports of the chargers overheating, including two reports of burns to consumers' fingers.

Sold Exclusively At: Matco Tools mobile truck stores nationwide from November 2018 through January 2019 for about $25.

Importer: Professional Tool Products LLC, of Travelers Rest, S.C.

Manufactured in: China

In Conjunction With: Canada

Health Canada's press release is available at: http://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2019/69358r-eng.php

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Recall Number: 19-098

