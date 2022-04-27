Material Capital Partners Announces its Latest Single Family Rental Community in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Material Capital Partners ("MCP"), a vertically integrated real estate development and investment management firm focused on build-for-rent single family rental housing communities across the Southeast and Florida, announced its latest single family rental development community, The Preserve at Sweetwater, in North Augusta, South Carolina. Groundbreaking of the community is scheduled for May 2022 with pre-leasing officially starting in November 2022 and project completion in early fall 2023.

The Preserve at Sweetwater will include 89 townhomes featuring a mix of 2 and 3 bedrooms and showcase a community of new urbanist design with intelligent use of greenspace and a wellness focus for residents, with a state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor lounge area with firepit and outdoor kitchen, premium bark park, outdoor activity areas and walking paths. Residents will also enjoy private, fenced backyards and patios. Each of The Preserve at Sweetwater's townhomes will be outfitted with smart home features that will include smart locks, thermostats, garage door openers and all-electric energy rated stainless steel appliances. The homes will also feature luxury upgraded finishes that include custom kitchen cabinetry and large center islands, designer tile backsplashes, granite countertops and rich wood-style plank flooring to provide residents with a warm and inviting place to call home.

Alex Chalmers, Managing Partner at MCP, said, "MCP is thrilled to bring our build-for-rent product to North Augusta and be a part of the community. The Preserve at Sweetwater is a great example of how MCP seeks to generate exceptional living experiences for people who want the luxury amenities of a Class A apartment building but desire the lifestyle of a house with more space, a backyard and garage within a single-family rental community."

With the community's prime location near the intersection of I-20 and I-520, residents will be minutes away from large corporate employers, major healthcare systems, outdoor recreation offerings and popular retailers. Key employers in the area include Bridgestone, Rolls-Royce, Generac, the US Army Cyber Command at Fort Gordon, the Georgia Cyber Center, Amazon distribution center, Club Car headquarters and Augusta University. The community sits within an excellent school district and is across the street from Walnut Lane Park.

"North Augusta is a key part of one of the strong ascendant secondary markets in the Southeast. It has a well-deserved great reputation for quality of life. Located between Aiken and Augusta, the city benefits from wonderful amenities and new jobs combined with low cost of living and low cost of housing," said Joel Presley, MCP Partner and Augusta resident for 30 years.

The Preserve at Sweetwater will be built by local Augusta firm Winchester Commercial Group, MCP's dedicated construction partner for all its Southeast communities.

