Material Fact: External and Independent Monitorship

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer S.A. ("Embraer" or "Company") informs its shareholders and the market that following the Company's Material Facts from May 19, 2015, July 29, 2016, October 12, 2016 and October 24, 2016, Embraer and the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") agreed to extend the term of the external and independent monitorship carried out in the context of the deferred prosecution agreement entered into with the DOJ ("DPA") for an additional ninety (90) days ("Extension"), in order to allow the monitor to complete his review. As result of the Extension, the DPA shall also have its term extended for an additional ninety (90) days.

The Extension aims to allow the conclusion of the review in connection with the external and independent monitorship carried out to evaluate the fulfillment, by Embraer, of the definitive agreements entered into with the DOJ and the Securities and Exchange Commission for the resolution of the allegations of violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

With the Extension, the external and independent monitorship and the DPA's term shall end on April 22, 2020.

Embraer shall continue to cooperate with the DOJ and other competent authorities, as per the circumstances require.

Antonio Carlos Garcia

Executive Vice-President, Financial and Investors Relations

SOURCE Embraer S.A.