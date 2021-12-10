Material Fact: Payment of Interest on Capital
Dec 10, 2021, 17:20 ET
SÃO PAULO, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. announces to its stockholders that its Board of Directors approved, on this date, the payment of interest on capital in replacement of the monthly dividend for the year 2022, in the amount of R$0.01765 per share, with a 15% withholding income tax, resulting in net interest of R$0.015 per share, with the exception of any corporate stockholders that can prove they are exempt from such withholding, in accordance with the schedule below:
|
Month of Accrual
|
Base date
Date of the last trading day at B3
|
Individualized Credit
|
Payment
|
January
|
December 30, 2021
|
January 31, 2022
|
February 01, 2022
|
February
|
January 31, 2022
|
February 25, 2022
|
March 02, 2022
|
March
|
February 25, 2022
|
March 31, 2022
|
April 01, 2022
|
April
|
March 31, 2022
|
April 29, 2022
|
May 02, 2022
|
May
|
April 29, 2022
|
May 31, 2022
|
June 01, 2022
|
June
|
May 31, 2022
|
June 30, 2022
|
July 01, 2022
|
July
|
June 30, 2022
|
July 29, 2022
|
August 01, 2022
|
August
|
July 29, 2022
|
August 31, 2022
|
September 01, 2022
|
September
|
August 31, 2022
|
September 30, 2022
|
October 03, 2022
|
October
|
September 30, 2022
|
October 31, 2022
|
November 01, 2022
|
November
|
October 31, 2022
|
November 30, 2022
|
December 01, 2022
|
December
|
November 30, 2022
|
December 29, 2022
|
January 02, 2023
If you have any questions, please access www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores and follow the route: Contact IR > IR Services.
RENATO LULIA JACOB
Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence
Note: The amounts of interest on capital are paid equally for common (ITUB3) and preferred (ITUB4) shares.
SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
