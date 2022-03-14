Material Handling Equipment Market - 2022-2026 | Increase In Construction Activities to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Mar 14, 2022, 06:45 ET
NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Material Handling Equipment Market by Type (Cranes & lifting equipment, Industrial trucks, Continuous handling equipment, and Racking & storage equipment) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East, and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the material handling equipment market from 2021 to 2026 is USD 10.84 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Key Market Driver
- One of the major factors driving the growth of the material handling equipment market is the increase in construction activity.
- For example, in October 2018, Saudi Arabia launched the NEOM megacity project, which will cost billions of dollars. The Saudi government has committed $500 billion in the construction of this megacity, which is expected to be completed by 2025. The Indian government is concentrating on these initiatives in order to promote the country's economic growth. Government initiatives like these are projected to stimulate construction sector growth around the world, which will drive demand for material handling equipment over the projection period.
- Key Market Challenges
- One of the reasons impeding the growth of the material handling equipment market is data security concerns. Data breaches and cybersecurity vulnerabilities are more likely to occur in companies that share and access information with external providers. As a result, the dangers of confidential data related to equipment and organizations being hacked are likely to hinder the adoption of material handling equipment, limiting the market's growth over the forecast period.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!
The material handling equipment market report is segmented by Type (Cranes & lifting equipment, Industrial trucks, Continuous handling equipment, and Racking & storage equipment) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Europe will be the leading region with 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US, China, India, Germany, and France are the key market for material handling equipment in Europe.
During the projected period, the cranes and lifting equipment category will gain considerable market share in material handling equipment. For lifting and lowering materials, bridge cranes, port cranes, truck-mounted cranes, and jib cranes are commonly employed. For horizontal motions, cranes are specifically built to employ bridge or trolley systems. During the projected period, such factors will propel the cranes and lifting equipment segment of the market forward.
View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the material handling equipment industry.
- Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG
- Coesia SpA
- Columbus McKinnon Corp.
- Crown Equipment Corp.
- Daifuku Co. Ltd.
- Fritz SCHAFER GmbH and Co KG
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc.
- Hytrol Conveyor Co.
- Interroll Holding AG
- Jungheinrich AG
- KION GROUP AG
- Liebherr-International AG
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Murata Machinery Ltd.
- Swisslog Holding AG
- Toyota Motor Corp.
- Viastore SYSTEMS GmbH
To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Related Reports:
Miniature Parts Zinc Die Casting Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Static Mixer Market by Application, End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Material Handling Equipment Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.37%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 10.84 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.23
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 33%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG, Coesia SpA, Columbus McKinnon Corp., Crown Equipment Corp., Daifuku Co. Ltd., Fritz SCHAFER GmbH and Co KG, Honeywell International Inc., Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc., Hytrol Conveyor Co., Interroll Holding AG, Jungheinrich AG, KION GROUP AG, Liebherr-International AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Murata Machinery Ltd., Swisslog Holding AG, Toyota Motor Corp., and viastore SYSTEMS GmbH
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Cranes and lifting equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Cranes and lifting equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Cranes and lifting equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Cranes and lifting equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Cranes and lifting equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Industrial trucks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Industrial trucks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Industrial trucks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Industrial trucks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Industrial trucks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Continuous handling equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Continuous handling equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Continuous handling equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Continuous handling equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Continuous handling equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Racking and storage equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Racking and storage equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Racking and storage equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Racking and storage equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Racking and storage equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 95: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG
- Exhibit 97: Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 99: Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG - Key news
- Exhibit 100: Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings
- 10.4 Coesia SpA
- Exhibit 101: Coesia SpA - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Coesia SpA - Business segments
- Exhibit 103: Coesia SpA - Key news
- Exhibit 104: Coesia SpA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 105: Coesia SpA - Segment focus
- 10.5 Columbus McKinnon Corp.
- Exhibit 106: Columbus McKinnon Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Columbus McKinnon Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 108: Columbus McKinnon Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 109: Columbus McKinnon Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Crown Equipment Corp.
- Exhibit 110: Crown Equipment Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Crown Equipment Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 112: Crown Equipment Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Daifuku Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 113: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 115: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 116: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 117: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Honeywell International Inc.
- Exhibit 118: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 119: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 120: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 121: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 122: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc.
- Exhibit 123: Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 125: Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 126: Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Hytrol Conveyor Co.
- Exhibit 127: Hytrol Conveyor Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Hytrol Conveyor Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: Hytrol Conveyor Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 130: Hytrol Conveyor Co. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Interroll Holding AG
- Exhibit 131: Interroll Holding AG - Overview
- Exhibit 132: Interroll Holding AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 133: Interroll Holding AG - Key news
- Exhibit 134: Interroll Holding AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 135: Interroll Holding AG - Segment focus
- 10.12 KION GROUP AG
- Exhibit 136: KION GROUP AG - Overview
- Exhibit 137: KION GROUP AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 138: KION GROUP AG - Key news
- Exhibit 139: KION GROUP AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 140: KION GROUP AG - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 141: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 142: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 143: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 144: Research methodology
- Exhibit 145: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 146: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 147: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article