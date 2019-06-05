Material Sciences Corporation Acquires Alum-A-Fold Pacific

CANTON, Mich., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Material Sciences Corporation (MSC) is pleased to announce that it has acquired Alum-A-Fold Pacific, Inc. (AFP). Headquartered in the Los Angeles area, AFP produces specialty coated metals that are engineered to address aesthetic, architectural, and corrosion needs for a wide variety of end markets, including building products, packaging, and consumer goods.

"We are extremely excited to add AFP's capabilities to MSC," remarked Pat Murley, CEO of MSC. "AFP's strategically-located facility in the Los Angeles area will expand our geographical reach and allow us to better serve West Coast customers."

General Manager David Atwood added, "The team at AFP is excited to become MSC Los Angeles. Being part of MSC will bring a strong portfolio of technology and skills to this business and our customers. We look forward to growing our business and capabilities with the MSC team."

About Material Sciences Corporation

Material Sciences (www.materialsciencescorp.com) produces advanced materials and specialty coated metals that are engineered to address light-weighting, noise, vibration, and harshness ("NVH"), corrosion, architectural, and aesthetic needs for a wide variety of end markets including transportation, building products, packaging, and consumer goods. Headquartered in Canton, Michigan, Material Sciences has production facilities in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, East Chicago, Indiana, Walbridge and Canfield, Ohio, City of Industry, California, and Toronto, Ontario.

