Material Sciences Corporation Wins 2019 Automotive News PACE Award

CANTON, Mich., April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Material Sciences Corporation (MSC) was named a 2019 Automotive News PACE Award winner at an awards ceremony on April 8 in Detroit. The prestigious award recognizes automotive suppliers for superior innovation, technological advancement and business performance.

MSC was recognized for its MSC Smart Steel®, a new multilayer steel laminate engineered as a direct substitute for low carbon steel stamped vehicle body parts. Offering up to a 35% mass save compared with same-thickness standard steel, MSC Smart Steel is produced as a coil, stamped in conventional dies, spot welded with existing equipment and processed through standard electro-coat and paint systems – essentially compatible with existing manufacturing systems. This is the first ever spot-weldable, low-density composite laminate to be used in a body application.

"MSC is proud to be one of the elite thirteen 2019 PACE Award winners," said Matt Murphy, MSC vice president, Engineered Solutions. "We could not have earned this recognition without the vision and support of Ford Motor Company. After years of collaboration with MSC, Smart Steel will make its first appearance in the automotive industry as roof bows on the 2019 Lincoln Aviator. This is a perfect example of how innovative designs and lightweight materials are playing a significant role in delivering competitive vehicles that do not compromise performance."

The 25th annual PACE Awards were presented by Automotive News, and the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association (APMA). The Government of Canada was a platinum sponsor. The competition was open to suppliers who contribute products, processes, materials or services directly to the manufacture of cars or trucks. The Automotive News PACE Award is accepted around the world as the industry benchmark for innovation.

Material Sciences Corporation earned an Automotive News PACE Award following an extensive review by an independent panel of judges including a comprehensive written application and a site visit.

Go to www.materialsciencescorp.com/products/smart-steel to learn more about MSC Smart Steel. For complete details of the Automotive News PACE Award, visit www.autonews.com/pace.

About Material Sciences Corporation

Material Sciences Corporation (MSC) provides advanced solutions in metals, metal products and metal processing across a diverse array of end-use markets. Specialties include electrogalvanizing, continuous coil-coating, laminating, acoustic composites and supply chain management. Headquartered in Canton, Michigan, Material Sciences Corporation has operations in Elk Grove Village, Illinois; East Chicago, Indiana; Walbridge, Ohio; Canfield, Ohio; and Toronto, Ontario. Visit www.materialsciencescorp.com for details regarding products and services.

