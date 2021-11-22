Maternity Personal Care Products Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.70% | Demand from Developing Countries to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

Maternity Personal Care Products Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bella B Bodycare Inc., E.T. Browne Drug Co. Inc., Earth Mama Organics, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lansinoh Laboratories Inc., Mann and Schroder GmbH, Medela AG, Motherlove Herbal Co., The Clorox Co., and TriLASTIN are some of the major market participants.

Maternity Personal Care Products Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our maternity personal care products market report covers the following areas:

Maternity Personal Care Products Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The demand from developing countries, increasing product awareness & per capita expenditure, and the focus on marketing initiatives will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the short life cycle of maternity personal care products will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Maternity Personal Care Products Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Stretch Marks Prevention Products



Nipple Care Products



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Maternity Personal Care Products Market 2021-2025: Key Regions & Revenue Generating Segment

38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for the maternity personal care products market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe.

The maternity personal care products market share growth by the stretch mark prevention products segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Maternity Personal Care Products Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist maternity personal care products market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the maternity personal care products market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the maternity personal care products market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of maternity personal care products market vendors

Maternity Personal Care Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.11 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries China, India, US, Canada, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bella B Bodycare Inc., E.T. Browne Drug Co. Inc., Earth Mama Organics, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lansinoh Laboratories Inc., Mann and Schroder GmbH, Medela AG, Motherlove Herbal Co., The Clorox Co., and TriLASTIN Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

