Math Essentials Provides a Super-Charged System for Students Who Have Fallen Behind and Are Struggling With Math and Algebra

MARINA, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret. Millions of students have fallen way behind and are struggling in math. Many have completely given up. Award-winning author Richard W. Fisher has developed a system that enables students to get back on track fast! Students will first of all become experts in the necessary foundational skills, and then complete an in-depth Algebra 1 course. This system is based on two amazing books. Each lesson, by the way, includes an easy-to-understand online video tutorial taught by the author. The tutorials will make each topic crystal clear to the student.

Mastering Essential Math Skills, Book 2 No-Nonsense Algebra

Mastering Essential Math Skills ISBN-13: 978-0999443385

Includes chapters on Whole Numbers, Fractions, Decimals, Percents, Geometry, Integers, Problem Solving, Charts & Graphs, and Word Problems. These are the critical skills necessary for success in Algebra!

No-Nonsense Algebra ISBN-13: 978-0999443330

A complete Algebra 1 course including Pre-Algebra.

Each book is available in English, Spanish, and bilingual editions.

Algebra is the gateway subject that will equip students to take more advanced math, science, and technical classes. Success in algebra opens many doors to higher education as well as a rewarding career. Lack of success in algebra will sadly result in these doors staying closed.

Short, self-contained lessons that everyone can understand.

No fluff. No distractions.

Each lesson flows smoothly and logically to the next.

Helpful hints and review are built into each lesson. Students retain what they learn.

Lots of real-life problem solving.

Chapter tests, quizzes, and final reviews make assessment simple.

Perfect for home schoolers or "non-math" classroom teachers.

Available at www.mathessentials.net, and also on Amazon and Ingram Books.

Media Contact:

Math Essentials

Richard Fisher

Phone: 408-314-4573

Email: [email protected]

www.mathessentials.net

Discounts for bulk orders

SOURCE Math Essentials