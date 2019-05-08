Mathnasium hires Brett Lippel as vice president of North American operations and sales

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathnasium Learning Centers has named Brett Lippel to lead North American operations, covering more than 950 Mathnasium Learning Centers across the United States and Canada.

Lippel joins Mathnasium with a disciplined business growth approach to drive the company's expansion objectives. This year, Mathnasium is projected to open its 1,000th center in North America and reach an unprecedented number of children with its math-only supplemental education program.

"North America has been the launching pad for our mission to help children around the world develop true understanding, mastery and love for math. Brett's wealth of knowledge and experience in high unit count operations, his ability to scale a company and his fit with our culture make him a great addition to our company, said COO Shant Assarian. "We strive to provide extraordinary support for our franchisees, and Brett will help us go above and beyond in that arena."

Lippel has a standout career of demonstrated success as the driving force behind the European expansion of Enterprise Rent-A-Car and as a founding member of TrueCar, which he helped grow to 4,000 dealerships, and a gainful local business owner of several national franchises.

As a father of three, Lippel has a passion for helping youths. His most recent company, College-Concierge, aided international students in adjusting to life and culture at U.S. universities.

About Mathnasium

The math education authority for grades 2–12, Mathnasium is North America's leading math-only supplemental education franchise. Its mission: to provide children with the strong math foundation they need to succeed in school and in life. The proprietary Mathnasium Method™ teaches children of all skill levels in ways that make sense to them. Franchising since 2003, Mathnasium now has over 1,000 learning centers worldwide and was ranked No. 3 in Forbes' "Best Franchises in America" in 2018.

www.mathnasium.com

Contact:

Joanne Helperin, marketing communications manager

joanne.helperin@mathnasium

(323) 271-0851

SOURCE Mathnasium Learning Centers